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QL

WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:17
1,295 Euro
-2,63 % -0,035
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1-Jahres-Chart
QLIRO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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QLIRO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Interim Report for Q3 2026: Third consecutive profitable quarter - SME drives growth

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today publishes its Interim Report for the third quarter of 2026. The report is available as of today at qliro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. In connection with the publication, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will host a presentation at 10:00 CEST, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Third quarter 2026 (third quarter 2025)

  • Total payment volume increased by 18% to SEK 5,150 (4,379) million
  • Net revenue increased by 21% to SEK 120.2 (99.2) million
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK -93.4 (-115.2) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating expenses amounted to SEK -93.4 (-95.6) million
  • Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.52% (0.61%); net credit losses amounted to SEK -26.7 (-26.8) million
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK 0.2 (-42.8) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit/loss was SEK 0.2 (-23.2) million
  • Profit/loss for the period was SEK 0.2 (-34.5) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, profit/loss for the period was SEK 0.2 (-18.9) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-1.34); adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.77)

January-September 2026 (January - September 2025)

  • Total payment volume increased by 27% to SEK 14,985 (11,805) million
  • Net revenue increased by 21% to SEK 360.5 (297.1) million
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK -284.2 (-303.6) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating expenses amounted to SEK -284.2 (-283.9) million
  • Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.50% (0.69%); net credit losses amounted to SEK -75.2 (-81.0) million
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK 1.1 (-87.5) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit/loss was SEK 1.1 (-67.8) million
  • Profit/loss for the period was SEK 1.1 (-70.5) million; adjusted for items affecting comparability, profit/loss for the period was SEK 1.1 (-54.9) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.16 (-3.30); adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.16 (-2.63)

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:
"Qliro has delivered profitability for the third quarter running. Net revenue increased by 21%, faster than volume, while adjusted operating expenses were in line with the previous year. SME, our most profitable segment, accounted for over half of the volume growth, which is gradually giving us a more stable and more profitable merchant base."

Presentation of the Interim Report
Today, 22 October 2026, at 10:00 CEST, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will present the interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Join via webcast
Register via the link below. Written questions can be submitted through the webcast.
Link: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026/register

Join via teleconference
Register via the link below. You will then receive a dial-in number and conference ID. Verbal questions can be asked via the teleconference.
Link: https://events.inderes.com/qliro/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at qliro.com/en/investor-relations after publication.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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