Logistea AB: Logistea published interim report for the third quarter 2026

Continued Profitable Growth

Summary Period January - September 2026

· Income increased by 19 per cent and amounted to SEK 949 million (798). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 934 million (807).

· Net operating income increased by 18 per cent to SEK 859 million (725). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 844 million (734).

· Profit from property management amounted to SEK 486 million (376). Profit from property management per share increased by 23 per cent to SEK 0.95 (0.77).

· Profit before tax amounted to SEK 978 million (847), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 430 million (485).

· Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital increased by 25 per cent and amounted to SEK 428 million (343).

· Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.51 (1.36).

· Net asset value per share increased to SEK 18.8 (16.6).

· The property value amounted to SEK 19,387 million (15,729), impacted by currency movements of SEK 636 million (-187).

· During the period, 21 properties with an underlying property value of SEK 2,633 million were acquired.

Summary Quarter July - September 2026

· Income increased by 14 per cent and amounted to SEK 327 million (288). Income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 325 million (287).

· Net operating income increased by 11 per cent to SEK 299 million (269). Net operating income in fixed currency amounted to SEK 297 million (268).

· Profit from property management amounted to SEK 173 million (130). Profit from property management per share increased by 31 per cent to SEK 0.34 (0.26).

· Profit before tax amounted to SEK 442 million (342), with changes in the value of properties impacting earnings by SEK 225 million (173).

· Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital increased by 11 per cent and amounted to SEK 147 million (132).

· Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.65 (0.52).

· During the quarter, five properties with an underlying property value of SEK 1,237 million were acquired and one property with an underlying property value of SEK 40 million was divested.

· In August, Logistea was awarded the 2026 Listed Company of the Year award.

Events After the Balance Sheet Date

· On 29 September, Logistea signed an agreement to acquire a fully let property portfolio in Jutland, Denmark, with Velux as tenant. The underlying property value amounted to SEK 1,010 million and the portfolio was taken into possession on 15 October.

The quarter has been characterised by high transaction activity for us at Logistea, during which we have completed several value-creating acquisitions. Through the latest transations in Stockholm and Denmark, out property value now exceeds 20 billion SEK, says CEO Niklas Zuckerman.

At 09:00 today, Thursday 22 October, there is a possibility to watch a presentation of the Interim Report. The report will be presented by Logistea's CEO Niklas Zuckerman and CFO Philip Löfgren in English. The presentation will be webcasted live and to watch the webcast, follow this link. A recording will be available afterwards on Logistea's website.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register via this link. After registration, you will receive phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It will be possible to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For additional information, please contact:

Niklas Zuckerman, CEO

Niklas.zuckerman@logistea.se

Philip Löfgren, CFO

Philip.lofgren@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

This information is information that Logistea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.

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