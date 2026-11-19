Logistea AB (publ) has today signed and closed the acquisition of the property Köping Maskinisten 6 in a sale-leaseback transaction with LEAX Group. The underlying agreed property value amounts to SEK 67.5 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 2.2 million. The property is leased to Leax Mekaniska AB under a newly signed ten-year triple net lease.

The property is located in an established business area in central Köping. It comprises a plot of approximately 16,400 sqm and a building with approximately 6,300 sqm of lettable area, consisting mainly of production and warehouse space as well as offices. The building was constructed in 1974 and extended in 2009.

The property serves as the headquarters of LEAX Group. Founded in 1985, Leax is a family-owned industrial group that develops and manufactures shafts, gearboxes and gears for, among others, the automotive, mining and defence industries.

The annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 5.6 million. The tenant is responsible for all operating and maintenance costs. The lease is covered by a parent company guarantee from LEAX Group AB.

"The acquisition adds a well-located industrial property with a long lease to an established industrial player with strong ties to Köping. The transaction demonstrates how we can be a long-term partner to industrial companies looking to release capital for their core business," says Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO and CIO of Logistea.

The acquisition is financed through available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se