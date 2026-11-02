Logistea AB: Logistea divests undeveloped property in the municipality of Vaggeryd

Logistea AB (publ) has divested and closed the sale of an undeveloped property in Båramo, Vaggeryd Municipality, at an underlying property value of SEK 60 million, which corresponds to the property's book value according to the most recently published interim report.

On 30 October 2026, Logistea divested and closed the sale of a property with building rights permitting the construction of logistics and light industrial buildings in Vaggeryd Municipality. The purchase price was paid in cash. The property comprises a total land area of approximately 100,000 sq.m. No buildings have been constructed on the property to date.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se