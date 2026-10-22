Svedbergs Group AB: Interim Report 2026, January - September

"We continue to operate in a challenging market environment. However, through a strengthened market presence, the successful integration of UBC, and ongoing efficiency improvements, we are building an even stronger platform for sustainable and profitable long-term growth."

Third quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 615.9 million (528.5), an increase of 16.5 percent. Organic growth was -1.5 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 82.7 million (79.7), corresponding to a margin of 13.4 percent (15.1)

EBIT amounted to SEK 68.0 million (76.1), corresponding to a margin of 11.0 percent (14.4)

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -9.5 million (-)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 53.8 million (63.1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.76 (0.92)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 76.4 million (86.1)

First nine months

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,791.4 million (1,695.3), an increase of 5.7 percent. Organic growth was 1.0 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 256.4 million (256.6), corresponding to a margin of 14.3 percent (15.1)

EBIT amounted to SEK 225.9 million (245.9), corresponding to a margin of 12.6 percent (14.5)

Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -18.5 million (-)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 190.0 million (203.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.67 (2.87)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 58.2 million (209.2)



Significant events January-September

A contingent consideration of SEK 18.2 million relating to the acquisition of Thebalux was paid during the first quarter

Svedbergs Group acquired a majority stake in Czech company UBC during the second quarter





Key financial figures Jul-Sep

2026 Jul-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep

2026 Jan-Sep

2025 R12

Oct-Sep Jan-Dec 2025 Net sales, SEKm 615.9 528.5 1,791.4 1,695.3 2,348.9 2,252.7 EBITDA, SEKm 102.6 97.8 313.1 310.3 418.4 415.5 EBITDA margin, % 16.7 18.5 17.5 18.3 17.8 18.4 EBITA, SEKm 82.7 79.7 256.4 256.6 343.3 343.5 EBITA margin, % 13.4 15.1 14.3 15.1 14.6 15.2 EBIT, SEKm 68.0 76.1 225.9 245.9 309.3 329.3 EBIT margin, % 11.0 14.4 12.6 14.5 13.2 14.6 Profit after tax, SEKm 40.3 48.7 142.2 152.3 205.9 216.0 Earnings per share, SEK 0.76 0.92 2.67 2.87 3.87 4.07 Free cash flow, SEKm 76.4 86.1 58.2 209.2 215.7 366.7

CEO comments

Strengthened through acquisitions and positioned for future growth

We delivered a quarter with very strong revenue growth of 16.5 percent, primarily driven by the acquisition of UBC, which contributed 17.1 percent while further strengthening our presence in Central Europe. The underlying market remains cautious, and organic growth amounted to -1.5 percent. We continue to strengthen our market positions and invest for the future, while systematically working to gradually improve profitability and return to our long-term EBITA margin target of 15 percent. Our priorities are to develop UBC towards the Group's margin target, establish a more efficient logistics structure in the UK, and continue to strengthen our positions in the Nordic markets.

Gross margin amounted to 47.1 percent (48.5) and EBITA to SEK 83 million (80), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.4 percent (15.1). The lower profit margin level compared with the previous year was primarily related to the acquisition of UBC, which operates with a lower margin than the rest of the Group, as well as higher transportation costs resulting from increased fuel prices and adverse currency effects on purchased materials in the UK. In addition, temporarily elevated logistics costs impacted earnings. These costs are expected to normalize as a new logistics solution is implemented during the first quarter of 2027.

As previously communicated, we are undertaking a major restructuring in Svedbergs i Dalstorp to improve operational efficiency and establish a more competitive cost structure. The initiative is expected to generate an annual positive earnings effect of SEK 25 million, with full impact from the second quarter of 2027. During the quarter, operating profit was impacted by non-recurring items of SEK 9.5 million, related to the structural measures being implemented. While the restructuring entails costs in the near term, these measures are aimed at reducing the underlying cost base going forward and strengthening the long-term profitability of the business.

Cash flow from operating activities remained solid at SEK 95 million (95), providing us with continued financial strength to invest in the business and execute our strategic priorities.

Continued solid development in our core markets

We are seeing some positive signals from the construction and housing markets, although the recovery remains uneven across markets and segments. Household finances have improved, but investment appetite remains cautious. While activity levels are gradually increasing, the market continues to be characterised by uncertainty.

Nordics: Market development varies between countries. In Sweden, we are seeing signs of recovery, while the other markets remain more cautious. At the same time, we are seeing positive effects from implemented efficiency measures and a continued strong customer focus, combined with targeted commercial initiatives aimed at priority customer segments. All together, these efforts are strengthening our position and creating favourable conditions for future growth.

Central Europe: Central Europe continued to perform well and accounted for approximately 30 percent of Group sales during the quarter, compared with 18 percent in the previous year. The integration of UBC is progressing according to plan, and together with the Group's other companies we now have a stronger platform with good opportunities to realize purchasing synergies and further develop a competitive product offering. As with previous successful acquisitions, our ambition is to develop UBC towards the Group's long-term profitability targets.

United Kingdom: Despite continued challenging market conditions, Roper Rhodes further strengthened its already strong market position. Operations were impacted by higher logistics costs linked to strong business development and an expanded product offering that is putting pressure on the current warehouse structure. The move to our new distribution centre is progressing according to plan and will replace existing warehouse units, delivering improved cost efficiency, service levels and capacity. At the same time, we continue to successfully develop our offering through new product launches with a clear focus on our customers' needs.

Positioned for profitable growth

We continue to develop Svedbergs Group by combining strong local brands with decentralized leadership and Group-wide synergies in purchasing, digitalization and sustainability. Our decentralized business model enables us to remain agile and responsive to customer needs.

Sustainability aligned with our strategy

Our largest climate impact stems from purchased goods and transportation in the supply chain. We prioritize increased use of recycled materials, reduced material consumption, improved energy efficiency and close collaboration with suppliers. Our work on Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and compliance with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation supports both our own transition and our customers' need for transparent product information. Our sustainability efforts are firmly focused on reducing our climate footprint and creating a positive impact on the world around us.

Outlook

Despite continued uncertainties, we see cautiously positive market signals. With our decentralized business model, broad geographic presence and continued focus on sales, product development, the UBC integration and operational improvements, Svedbergs Group is well positioned for long-term profitable growth.

Contacts

Per-Arne Andersson, CEO: +46 (0)706 38 50 12, per-arne.andersson@svedbergsgroup.com

Ann-Sofie Davidsson, CFO: +46 (0)720 74 10 62, ann-sofie.davidsson@svedbergsgroup.com

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services. We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability. We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

This information is information that Svedbergs Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.