Vitrolife AB: Interim report Q3, 2026: Improved growth driven by Technologies

Third quarter

Sales of SEK 884 (835) million, an organic growth of 6% in local currencies, excluding the exited NACE and GPDx product lines. Total growth was 4% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.

Sales* per region were +11% in EMEA, +5% in Americas and +2% in APAC.

Sales* per product group were +1% in Consumables, +21% in Technologies and +5% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 59.2% (58.9).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 279 (253) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 31.6% (30.3).

Net income amounted to SEK 124 (102) million, resulting in earnings per share, before and after dilution, of SEK 0.94 (0.75).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 224 (255) million.

Repurchase of own shares of SEK 246 million under the SEK 500 million programme.

First nine months

Sales of SEK 2,548 (2,548) million, a growth of 3% in local currencies and flat in SEK, due to a negative currency impact of -3%. Organic growth* was 4%.

Sales* per region were +4% in EMEA, +6% in Americas and +3% in APAC.

Sales* per product group were +4% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 59.8% (58.1).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 825 (753) million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 32.4% (29.5).

Net income was SEK 354 (301) million, resulting in earnings per share, before and after dilution, of SEK 2.64 (2.23).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 536 million (475).

* In local currency and excluding exited business of the NACE and GPDx product lines

Contact:

Cecilia Möllerstrandh

Investor Relations

investors@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Us

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,100 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden.

Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00.

E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

This information is information that Vitrolife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.