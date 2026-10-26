Vitrolife AB: Elin Frostehav appointed CEO of Vitrolife Group

Vitrolife AB (publ) ("Vitrolife Group") today announces the appointment of Elin Frostehav as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2027, or such earlier date as may be determined. Furthermore, Rickard Ericsson, Senior Vice President Innovation at Vitrolife Group, has been appointed interim President and Chief Executive Officer from November 1, 2026, succeeding Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, who will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer on the same day.

Elin Frostehav currently serves as President of Acute Care Therapies at medical technology company Getinge and a member of the Executive Team, having previously held the position of Vice President of Critical Care from 2019 to 2022. Before joining Getinge, Elin Frostehav held leading global positions at the international technology company Semcon in product development and digitalisation, and earlier held various roles at the factory automation company FlexLink. She holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University.

Jon Sigurdsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, Vitrolife Group:

" We are very pleased to welcome Elin Frostehav as the next President and CEO of Vitrolife Group. Elin brings extensive international leadership experience from the medical technology industry, with a strong track record in operational execution, commercial development and leading complex organisations. I am confident that she has the experience and leadership qualities needed to strengthen Vitrolife's position and drive the next phase of profitable growth.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to sincerely thank Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor for her leadership, dedication and valuable contribution to Vitrolife Group. I have greatly appreciated her commitment and professionalism, and we wish her every success in the future."

Elin Frostehav, incoming President and CEO:

" It is a privilege to be appointed President and CEO of Vitrolife Group. After a career in medical technology, most recently in critical care, I am joining a company with a strong position, a clear strategy and a team that makes a real difference for clinics and patients. I look forward to building on Vitrolife's strong foundation, and to continuing Vitrolife Group's journey as the leading global partner in reproductive health."

Elin Frostehav will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitrolife Group as soon as practicable, but no later than May 1, 2027. Rickard Ericsson, Senior Vice President Innovation and member of Vitrolife Group's management team, will assume the role as interim President and Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2026, ensuring continuity of leadership throughout the transition period.

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson

Chairman of the Board

jon@emblamedical.com

Contact:

Cecilia Möllerstrandh

Investor Relations

investors@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Us

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,100 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden.

Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00.

E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

This information is information that Vitrolife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-26 10:11 CET.