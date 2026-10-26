Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 11:17
9,855 Euro
+0,66 % +0,065
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8209,86511:51
9,8209,86011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 10:15 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vitrolife AB: Elin Frostehav appointed CEO of Vitrolife Group

Vitrolife AB (publ) ("Vitrolife Group") today announces the appointment of Elin Frostehav as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2027, or such earlier date as may be determined. Furthermore, Rickard Ericsson, Senior Vice President Innovation at Vitrolife Group, has been appointed interim President and Chief Executive Officer from November 1, 2026, succeeding Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, who will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer on the same day.

Elin Frostehav currently serves as President of Acute Care Therapies at medical technology company Getinge and a member of the Executive Team, having previously held the position of Vice President of Critical Care from 2019 to 2022. Before joining Getinge, Elin Frostehav held leading global positions at the international technology company Semcon in product development and digitalisation, and earlier held various roles at the factory automation company FlexLink. She holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University.

Jon Sigurdsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, Vitrolife Group:
" We are very pleased to welcome Elin Frostehav as the next President and CEO of Vitrolife Group. Elin brings extensive international leadership experience from the medical technology industry, with a strong track record in operational execution, commercial development and leading complex organisations. I am confident that she has the experience and leadership qualities needed to strengthen Vitrolife's position and drive the next phase of profitable growth.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to sincerely thank Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor for her leadership, dedication and valuable contribution to Vitrolife Group. I have greatly appreciated her commitment and professionalism, and we wish her every success in the future."

Elin Frostehav, incoming President and CEO:
" It is a privilege to be appointed President and CEO of Vitrolife Group. After a career in medical technology, most recently in critical care, I am joining a company with a strong position, a clear strategy and a team that makes a real difference for clinics and patients. I look forward to building on Vitrolife's strong foundation, and to continuing Vitrolife Group's journey as the leading global partner in reproductive health."

Elin Frostehav will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitrolife Group as soon as practicable, but no later than May 1, 2027. Rickard Ericsson, Senior Vice President Innovation and member of Vitrolife Group's management team, will assume the role as interim President and Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2026, ensuring continuity of leadership throughout the transition period.

Contact:
Jón Sigurdsson
Chairman of the Board
jon@emblamedical.com

Contact:
Cecilia Möllerstrandh
Investor Relations
investors@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

About Us
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic testing solutions. Our vision is to enable people to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby. Our mission is to be the leading global partner in reproductive health, striving for better treatment outcomes for patients. With 1,100 employees worldwide and headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, our products and services are available in over 125 countries through our direct presence and a network of distributors. Vitrolife AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Vitrolife AB (publ), Box 9080, SE-400 92 Gothenburg, Sweden.
Corporate identity number 556354-3452. Tel: +46 31 721 80 00.
E-mail: info@vitrolife.com. Website: www.vitrolifegroup.com.

This information is information that Vitrolife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-26 10:11 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.