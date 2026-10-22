Castelnau Group Limited - Q3 2026 NET ASSET VALUE AND INVESTMENT REPORT

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

22 October 2026

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Q3 2026 NET ASSET VALUE AND INVESTMENT REPORT

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Company") has published its Net Asset Value ("NAV") and quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended 30th September 2026.

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ISIN NAV DATE Castelnau Group Limited 1.13 GBP* GG00BMWWJM28 30th September 2026

*Cum-income NAV

As at 30th September 2026, the Company's net assets were £375.6m.

Investment Performance

In Q3 2026 the NAV decreased marginally by 0.3%. The share price in the quarter was unchanged, compared with a 2.4% increase in the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends).

Quarterly Investment Report

The quarterly report will shortly be available here:

https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relationsreports

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 8600 0100

Richard Brown

info@castelnaugroup.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: +44 (0)7903 847557

Sabine Pirone

Thomas Dalton

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.