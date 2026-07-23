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WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
0,905 Euro
-0,55 % -0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9751,07008:36
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

23 July 2026

Castelnau Group Limited

(the" Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME

NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE

ISIN

NAV DATE

Castelnau Group Limited

1.13 GBP*

GG00BMWWJM28

30 th June 2026

*Cum-income NAV

As at 30 th June 2026, the Company's net assets were £376.8m .

Investment Performance

In Q2 2026 the NAV increased by 1.5% with the main positive drivers being holdings in Valderrama (Dignity) and Hornby. The share price in the quarter decreased by 1.1% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was up 4.7%.

The quarterly report will shortly be available on the company's website at:

https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relationsreports

Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)

Portfolio Position

Mar '26

£m

June '26

£m

% Change

Valderrama (Dignity)

403.3

410.1

1.7%

Cambium

25.5

24.6

-3.5%

Hornby

18.2

20.8

14.2%

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

14.5

13.2

-9.0%

Other Assets (<3% NAV)

17.5

20.2

15.3%

Accrued liabilities

-107.6

-112.1

4.2%

NAV

371.3

376.8

1.5%

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company .

© 2026 PR Newswire
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