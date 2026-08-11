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WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
11.08.26 | 08:02
0,910 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9901,08021:40
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 14:12 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Castelnau Group Limited - Notice of AGM

Castelnau Group Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

11 AUGUST 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 16 September 2026 at 3.00pm.

The Notice of AGM is being posted to shareholders today.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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