Castelnau Group Limited - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
11 AUGUST 2026
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 16 September 2026 at 3.00pm.
The Notice of AGM is being posted to shareholders today.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END