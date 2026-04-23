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WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:06
0,925 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9201,17008:43
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

23 April 2026

Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ISIN NAV DATE
Castelnau Group Limited 1.11 GBP* GG00BMWWJM28 31st March 2026

*Cum-income NAV

As at 31st March 2026, the Company's net assets were £371.3m .

Investment Performance

In Q1 2026 the NAV decreased by 0.6% with most asset values largely unchanged over the quarter. The share price in the quarter decreased by 4.0% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was up 2.4%.

The quarterly report will shortly be available on the company's website at:

https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relationsreports

Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)

Portfolio Position Dec '25 £m Mar '26 £m % Change
Valderrama (Dignity) 402.8 403.3 0.1%
Cambium 24.7 25.5 3.2%
Hornby 18.9 18.2 -3.9%
Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's 14.0 14.5 3.8%
Other Assets (<3% NAV) 17.6 17.5 -0.7%
Accrued liabilities -104.2 -107.6 3.3%
NAV 373.7 371.3 -0.6%

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries :


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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