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WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:04
0,920 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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0,9201,17008:33
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Castelnau Group Limited - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2025

Castelnau Group Limited - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

21 April 2026

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")
Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2025

LEI : 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.1)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets .

Copies of the 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group Services Limited
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Darren Vickers
Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in full unedited text within the 2025 Annual Report as uploaded and available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Group's website, as noted above.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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