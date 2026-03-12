Anzeige
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
12.03.26 | 08:07
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
Castelnau Group Limited - COMPLETION OF SALE BY HORNBY OF SCALEXTRIC BUSINESS

Castelnau Group Limited - COMPLETION OF SALE BY HORNBY OF SCALEXTRIC BUSINESS

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2026

Castelnau Group Ltd
("Castelnau" or the "Group")

COMPLETION OF SALE BY HORNBY OF SCALEXTRIC BUSINESS

Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, Castelnau Group Ltd is pleased to confirm that Hornby Hobbies Limited ("Hornby"), a portfolio company of the Group, has completed the sale of 100% of the Scalextric business, including its intellectual property and associated assets, to Scalextric Motorsports Ltd.

Enquiries

Castelnau Group

Richard Brown

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Scalextric Motorsports Ltd

Mark Brown

markbrown@purbeckcapital.com

Hornby PLC

01843 233 500

Oliver Raeburn, CEO

Holly Barnett, PR

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Jos Bieneman

Thomas Dalton


