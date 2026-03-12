Castelnau Group Limited - COMPLETION OF SALE BY HORNBY OF SCALEXTRIC BUSINESS
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
12 March 2026
Castelnau Group Ltd
("Castelnau" or the "Group")
COMPLETION OF SALE BY HORNBY OF SCALEXTRIC BUSINESS
Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, Castelnau Group Ltd is pleased to confirm that Hornby Hobbies Limited ("Hornby"), a portfolio company of the Group, has completed the sale of 100% of the Scalextric business, including its intellectual property and associated assets, to Scalextric Motorsports Ltd.
