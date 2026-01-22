Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
22 January 2026
Castelnau Group Limited
( the" Company")
Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")
FUND NAME
NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE
ISIN
NAV DATE
Castelnau Group Limited
1.12 GBP*
GG00BMWWJM28
31 st December 2025
*Cum-income NAV
As at 31 st December 2025, the Company's net assets were £373.7m .
Investment Performance
In Q4 2025 the NAV increased as noted in the announcement of 14 th November 2025 largely driven by the value increase in the Valderrama investment. The share price in the quarter increased by 22.4% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was up 6.4%.
The quarterly report will shortly be available on the company's website at:
https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.
Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)
Portfolio Position
Sep '25
£m
Dec '25
£m
% Change
Valderrama (Dignity)
360.3
402.8
11.8%
Cambium
25.9
24.7
-4.6%
Hornby
18.9
18.9
0.0%
Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
12.6
14.0
11.3%
Other Assets (<3% NAV)
15.6
17.6
12.8%
Accrued liabilities
-97.7
-104.2
6.8%
NAV
335.6
373.7
11.3%
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com
