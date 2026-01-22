Castelnau Group Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

22 January 2026

Castelnau Group Limited

( the" Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAME NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE ISIN NAV DATE Castelnau Group Limited 1.12 GBP* GG00BMWWJM28 31 st December 2025

*Cum-income NAV

As at 31 st December 2025, the Company's net assets were £373.7m .

Investment Performance

In Q4 2025 the NAV increased as noted in the announcement of 14 th November 2025 largely driven by the value increase in the Valderrama investment. The share price in the quarter increased by 22.4% compared to the FTSE All-Share (incl. dividends), which was up 6.4%.

The quarterly report will shortly be available on the company's website at:

https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Net Asset Value Table (equity and associated loans)

Portfolio Position Sep '25 £m Dec '25 £m % Change Valderrama (Dignity) 360.3 402.8 11.8% Cambium 25.9 24.7 -4.6% Hornby 18.9 18.9 0.0% Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's 12.6 14.0 11.3% Other Assets (<3% NAV) 15.6 17.6 12.8% Accrued liabilities -97.7 -104.2 6.8% NAV 335.6 373.7 11.3%

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company .