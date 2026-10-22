

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Metso Oyj (OUKPY) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR128 million, or EUR0.16 per share. This compares with EUR142 million, or EUR0.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to EUR1.373 billion from EUR1.328 billion last year.



Metso Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR128 Mln. vs. EUR142 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.16 vs. EUR0.17 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.373 Bln vs. EUR1.328 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News