

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (DIM.PA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR95.5 million, or EUR0.98 per share. This compares with EUR64.2 million, or EUR0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR114.6 million or EUR1.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to EUR762.1 million from EUR705.7 million last year.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR95.5 Mln. vs. EUR64.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.98 vs. EUR0.66 last year. -Revenue: EUR762.1 Mln vs. EUR705.7 Mln last year.



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