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WKN: A0J3NX | ISIN: CH0025536027 | Ticker-Symbol: B5H
München
22.10.26 | 08:00
513,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
506,00532,0008:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:34 Uhr
93 Leser
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Burckhardt Compression AG: Burckhardt Compression secures orders for semiconductor hydrogen application

Winterthur, Switzerland / Shenyang, China, 22. October 2026 - Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co., Ltd. (SYCC), a subsidiary of Burckhardt Compression, has secured several orders for diaphragm compressor units supporting hydrogen applications in the semiconductor industry. The projects will serve semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and Korea through a leading global industrial gas supplier.

The compressor units will boost hydrogen pressure downstream of a purification system, enabling the reliable delivery of ultra-high-purity hydrogen required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Hydrogen plays a critical role in semiconductor production. It is used in key manufacturing steps such as epitaxial growth, annealing, deposition and advanced lithography processes, helping chip manufacturers maintain the extremely high levels of purity and precision required for today's semiconductors.

Driven by continued investments in artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced electronics and digital infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturers around the world are expanding production capacity. This growth is increasing demand for ultra-high-purity process gases and the associated compression technologies required throughout the semiconductor value chain.

Leveraging Burckhardt Compression's proven piston and gas-tight diaphragm compressor technologies, SYCC provides robust hydrogen compression solutions, designed to meet the stringent purity, safety and reliability requirements of semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

These orders further strengthen Burckhardt Compression's position in hydrogen compression and provide an entry into a new market for the company, based on its existing technology portfolio.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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