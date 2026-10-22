

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik AB (SAND.ST) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK5.770 billion, or SEK4.60 per share. This compares with SEK3.538 billion, or SEK2.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sandvik AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK5.820 billion or SEK4.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.1% to SEK37.728 billion from SEK29.218 billion last year.



Sandvik AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK5.770 Bln. vs. SEK3.538 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.60 vs. SEK2.82 last year. -Revenue: SEK37.728 Bln vs. SEK29.218 Bln last year.



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