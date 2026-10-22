Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma appoints Per-Johan Dahlgren as new President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Beijer Alma AB (publ) has appointed Per-Johan Dahlgren as the new President and CEO. Per-Johan has extensive international experience from decentralized industrial compounders. Per-Johan will take up his position no later than April 2027. Until then, Johnny Alvarsson, a member of Beijer Alma's Board of Directors, will remain acting President and CEO.

Beijer Alma's Board of Directors has appointed Per-Johan Dahlgren as the new President and CEO. Per-Johan has an extensive international and industrial background, including serving as President and CEO of S:t Eriks Group AB and AQ Group AB, and as CEO of AQ Holmbergs Suzhou Co. Ltd in China. For the past six years, Per-Johan has served as President and CEO of Novedo AB, a company he has grown from a startup into a Nordic industrial compounder with annual sales of more than SEK 3 billion.



"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Per-Johan Dahlgren as the new President and CEO of Beijer Alma. Per-Johan has extensive international experience in acquisition-driven growth. Per-Johan's industrial know-how, business acumen, and entrepreneurial leadership give us a strong platform to continue strengthening our margins while accelerating the pace of acquisitions," says Johan Wall, Chairman of the Board of Beijer Alma.



"It is with confidence that I will hand over the CEO role to Per-Johan Dahlgren. Per-Johan has valuable experience with highly decentralized companies and understands the importance of local responsibility and decisions made close to customers, which is crucial to harnessing the entrepreneurial power of our companies and further developing our businesses," says Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma.



Since January 2026, Beijer Alma's board member Johnny Alvarsson has served as President and CEO of Beijer Alma, a role he will continue to hold until Per-Johan assumes his position, which will take place no later than April 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wall

Chairman

Beijer Alma AB (publ)

Tel. +46 (0) 18-15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma is an international, acquisition-focused industrial group with some 70 companies. Its business concept focuses on leveraging its decentralized organization to create long-term and capital-efficient earnings growth by owning, acquiring and developing industrial companies with leading positions in growing niches. The operations specialize in industrial components, technical solutions and niche products. The Group consists of Beijer Components, which offers customized industrial components in a global market, and Beijer Tech, which consists of industrial and technology companies in the Nordic market. Beijer Alma is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:40 CEST.

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Per-Johan Dahlgren