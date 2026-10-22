

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence remained slightly more negative in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -34 in October from -33 in September. Moreover, it remained well below the average of -12.



The decline in October was due to the slightly more negative assessment of the economy and the willingness to buy, the survey said.



Among its components, the economic climate index weakened to -59 from -58, and the sub-index for willingness to buy decreased to -18 from -17.



Consumers consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, to be marginally more favorable in October than in September.



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