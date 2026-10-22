

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC (PSON.L, PSO) reported that its underlying Group revenue increased 5% for the nine-month period, with growth accelerating to 6% in third quarter, in line with expectations. Pearson said it delivered accelerated revenue growth in the quarter, meaning on track to deliver 2026 guidance.



For 2026, the Group continues to expect mid-single digit underlying revenue growth, with a narrowed adjusted operating profit range of 650-675 million pounds at FX rates as at the end of 2025, including the impact of the 2025 product development impairment, and free cash flow conversion of 90%-100%. Previously, the Group projected adjusted operating profit in a range of 640-685 million pounds.



Over the medium term, Pearson said it is well positioned to deliver a mid-single digit underlying revenue growth CAGR, sustained margin improvement and strong free cash conversion.



At previous close on LSE, Pearson shares were trading at 1,360.50 pence.



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