German renewable energy producer Encavis has signed its first hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) combining solar and wind generation, agreeing to supply Spanish energy company Visalia with 60 GWh of renewable electricity annually over three and a half years. The contract covers approximately 210 GWh in total. The electricity will come from Encavis' Aragón portfolio near Zaragoza, Spain, which comprises two solar parks and three wind farms with a combined installed capacity of 199 MW. Combining the two technologies is intended to provide a more consistent supply by complementing their generation ...

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