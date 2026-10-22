

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEF.PK, IPSEY, IPN.PA, I7G.F), a biopharmaceutical company, said Thursday that its third-quarter total sales rose 28.3 percent, helped by strong performance in its rare disease division. The company also upgraded its annual outlook.



The company reported third quarter total sales of 1.17 billion euros, up from 915.0 million euros in the same period last year. Among divisions, rare disease sales surged 89.6 percent to 193.5 million euros from 102.0 million euros in the prior-year period. In comparison, neuroscience sales grew 24.4 percent to 235.1 million euros from 188.9 million euros a year ago.



Ipsen said that year-to-date total sales rose 23.0 percent to 3.36 billion euros from 2.73 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2025. On a Constant Exchange Rate or CER basis, the growth was 24.6 percent.



Additionally, the company upgraded its fiscal outlook for 2026, expecting total sales growth of around 23.0 percent at constant exchange rates. Based on the average exchange rates prevailing in October, Ipsen anticipates an adverse currency impact of approximately 0.5 percent on total sales. Core operating margin is expected to touch 39 percent of total sales.



On the OTC Markets, IPSEY ended Wednesday's trading at $43.00, up 5.1 percent.



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