

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to nearly a 3-week high of 157.12 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 158.15.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 176.70 and 210.60 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 177.67 and 211.84, respectively.



The yen jumped to 191.33 against the Swiss franc, from an early 2-day low of 191.95.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 110.10, 89.39 and 112.01 from an early near 4-week high of 111.31, a 1-month low of 90.34 and more than a 1-month low of 112.69, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 156.00 against the greenback, 175.00 against the euro, 209.00 against the pound, 189.00 against the franc, 108.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



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