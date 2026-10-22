

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L), a grocer, on Thursday reported higher pre-tax income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first half, profit before tax increased to 306 million pounds from 284 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss per share were 7.2 pence versus earnings per share were 6.7 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax for the 28 weeks ended September 12, 2026, increased to £366 million from £348 million in the previous year.



Underlying basic earnings per share were 11.5 pence versus 10.6 pence last year.



Operating profit increased to 455 million pounds from 427 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Revenue increased to 16.24 billion pounds from 15.60 billion pounds in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year underlying operating profit guidance for continuing operations to 1.025 billion pounds and 1.065 billion pounds from 965 million pounds and 1.065 billion pounds.



On Wednesday, J Sainsbury closed trading at GBp 360 on the London Stock Exchange.



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