

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HUSQ-B.ST), a Swedish maker of outdoor power equipment, said Thursday the European Commission shared its findings so far in an investigation into robotic lawnmowers imported from China.



The company said interested parties can now respond to the Commission before it makes a final decision. The EU is due to decide on any permanent anti-dumping measures by January 19, 2027.



Husqvarna said it would not discuss the details of the Commission's disclosure because it is confidential. The company remains confident in its case and said it would continue to cooperate with the investigation.



In Stockholm, Husqvarna shares were down more than 1% at SEK31.14 on Thursday.



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