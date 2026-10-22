

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS, UBSG.SW), a major Swiss lender, said that it has acquired around a 4.8% stake in 360 ONE WAM Limited after converting warrants into shares. 360 One WAM is a wealth and asset management company in India.



The bank noted that it exercised all 20.5 million warrants allotted to it in July last year, paying the remaining 75% of the exercise price to buy an equivalent number of shares.



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