Poq is now a Shopify Certified Technology Partner

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- poq, the native mobile app platform for retail brands, today announced it has been recognised as a Shopify Certified Technology Partner. Shopify's certification is reserved for app partners that meet Shopify's standards for quality, security, performance and support. poq is now listed in the Shopify Technology Partner Directory and the Certified Technology Partner App Store Collection, making it easier for enterprise Shopify merchants to find and adopt a proven native app platform.

poq already powers native iOS and Android apps for joint customers including Ardene, Steve Madden UK, e.l.f. Beauty (globally), Horze (pan-European), Mamas & Papas (UK) and ECO. Modern Essentials (ANZ and UK). Across the poq platform, shoppers convert at 1.8 times the rate of mobile web, based on the median across 21 brands from January 2025 to January 2026.

"Certification from Shopify is independent validation that poq meets the high standard Shopify sets for its technology partners," said Jay Johnston, CEO of poq. "Our customers use their apps to build loyalty and drive repeat purchases from their most valuable shoppers. This recognition means more Shopify merchants can launch a high-performing native app with confidence, on a platform already proven at scale across four continents."

Results for Shopify Brands

European equestrian retailer Horze moved to Shopify and chose to stay with poq for its native app. "After choosing to continue working together, I can confidently say that this was absolutely the right decision. The level of motivation, ownership, and commitment the poq team demonstrated throughout the project was truly impressive," said Dominik Schlag, CFO of Horze.

In the UK, Mamas & Papas uses its poq app to make shopping easier for busy parents. "Our poq app makes shopping with us quick and easy wherever they are, and drives loyalty and repeat purchases," said Jo Molineux, Digital Director at Mamas & Papas.

About poq

poq is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers retailers and brands to create and maintain engaging, high-performance native mobile apps. With a focus on driving customer engagement and revenue, poq's platform enables seamless integration, powerful personalisation, and an enhanced shopping experience for businesses worldwide. Learn more at poqcommerce.com.

Media contact

Emma Williams, Marketing Lead

emma.williams@poqcommerce.com

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