

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) Wednesday said that Chief Financial Officer or CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will retire from his full-time executive role and step down from the Board effective January 31, 2027, for family health reasons.



The commercial pest control services company said that he will remain with the company in a senior advisory capacity to support an orderly transition.



Rentokil Initial said that its Board has initiated a search for his permanent successor. If no successor is appointed by then, Sarah Sergeant, currently Group Financial Controller, will serve as interim CFO from February 1, 2027. She previously served as CFO of Watkins Jones Plc, it said in an official statement.



On the LSE, RTO.L is up 7.8 percent in Thursday's trading at 339.40 pence.



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