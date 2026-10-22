

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Disco Corporation (6146.T) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY80.366 billion, or JPY740.84 per share. This compares with JPY55.913 billion, or JPY515.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to JPY257.058 billion from JPY194.537 billion last year.



Disco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY80.366 Bln. vs. JPY55.913 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY740.84 vs. JPY515.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY257.058 Bln vs. JPY194.537 Bln last year.



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