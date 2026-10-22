

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Disco Corporation (6146.T), a Japanese maker of precision equipment and tools, on Thursday announced that it expects a rise in earnings and sales for the first nine-month period of the current fiscal.



For the nine-month period to December 31, Disco expects net profit of JPY 121.900 billion, up 31.6% from the same period last year. The company projects operating income of JPY 174.700 billion, up 38.4% from the previous year. The Japanese company projects net sales of JPY 389.500 billion, up 28.2% from last year.



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