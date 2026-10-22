

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly in the July-September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent in July-September, down from 4.8 percent in the June-August period. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 229,900 in the July to September period from 234,700 in the previous three months.



Data showed that the employment rate rose to 65.8 percent from 65.6 percent.



During September, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent versus 4.7 percent in August.



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