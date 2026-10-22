

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L, KRYAY, KRZ.IR), a flavour and nutrition solutions provider, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 despite volume growth, while third-quarter volume growth accelerated.



Looking forward, the company maintained its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance of 6 percent to 10 percent growth.



Kerry further said it intends to launch a further share buyback programme of up to €300 million in ordinary shares after completing its existing programme. A formal announcement will be made before the new programme begins.



The shares were trading 2.30 pence or 2.45 percent higher at 96.20 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



For the third quarter, volume growth increased 4.1 percent with 4.6 percent rise in the Americas, 1.3 percent in Europe and 5.7 percent growth in APMEA.



For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported a 0.6 percent decline in revenue mainly as a 3.6 percent volume growth was more than offset by negative pricing, currency and portfolio impacts.



Growth was led by the Snacks, Meat, Dairy and Beverage end-use markets. Foodservice delivered volume growth of 5.0 percent, while emerging markets recorded a 4.9 percent increase in business volumes.



For the year to date, the Americas recorded volume growth of 4.0 percent, Europe grew 0.7 percent and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa or APMEA increased 5.2 percent.



The company reported a 50-basis-point expansion in EBITDA margin, primarily driven by its Accelerate 2.0 programme.



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