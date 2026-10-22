

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were sharply lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of mixed earnings and fretted over escalating supply risks in the Middle East.



Brent crude futures surged more than 3 percent above $112 a barrel, approaching a near four-year high reached in May after reports indicated the U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for a short, intensive operation against Iran following next month's midterm elections.



Concerns about France's debt situation also weighed on markets as France's 10-year bond yield rose to 5.089 percent, exceeding the yield on comparable U.S. Treasury bonds for the first time since 2013.



The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.1 percent to 637.55 after climbing 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX dropped 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.



German tech company SAP fell about 1 percent despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and lifting its cloud revenue outlook.



UBS declined nearly 2 percent. The Swiss lender said it has acquired around a 4.8 percent stake in Indian wealth manager 360 ONE WAM Limited after converting warrants into shares.



French luxury goods company Hermes slumped nearly 7 percent after revenue growth slowed in the third quarter due to weak demand in key market China.



Getlink, an operator of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, advanced 1.6 percent after reporting third-quarter revenue above estimates.



Granges, a Sweden-based supplier of rolled aluminum products, rose 1.2 percent after Q3 adjusted operating profit reached a record SEK 596 million.



Engineering group Sandvik lost 5 percent after third-quarter orders fell from the previous quarter.



Swiss food giant Nestle rose 1.2 percent on reporting strong Q3 2026 results.



British automotive distributor Inchcape plummeted 8 percent after lowering its FY26 margin outlook.



Engineering company Renishaw rallied 2.3 percent after first-quarter revenue jumped 47 percent to a record £251.8 million.



InterContinental Hotels tumbled 3.4 percent. The hospitality company reported a 5.3 percent growth in third-quarter revenue per available room.



J Sainsbury declined 3.8 percent. The supermarket group warned of a 'very competitive' grocery market after first-half operating profit increased 4 percent.



Education firm Pearson fell 2.4 percent on posting 6 percent Q3 revenue growth.



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