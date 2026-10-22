ProfilGruppen AB: Earnings development remains largely unchanged

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.



Third quarter 2026

Group's Net turnover amounted to SEK 567.6 million (497.8)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 3.0 million (4.8) according to APM* (see below for definition and reconciliation) and SEK 28.6 million (29.1) according to IFRS

Earnings per share for the third quarter amounted to SEK 0.0 (-0.7) according to APM and SEK 2.6 (2.3) according to IFRS

Of earnings per share for the quarter, SEK 0.2 (0.2) was attributable to the result from exposure to metal price risk, while the operational component amounted to SEK -0.2 (-0.9) according to APM and SEK 2.4 (2.1) according to IFRS



First three quarters of 2026

Group's Net turnover amounted to SEK 1 861.9 million (1,809.4)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 96.3 million (54.3) according to APM* and SEK 171.4 million (127.0) according to IFRS

Earnings per share for the first nine months of the year amounted to SEK 8.4 (2.3) according to APM and SEK 16.3 (10.2) according to IFRS

Of earnings per share for the first nine months of the year, SEK 3.4 (-0.5) related to the result from exposure to metal price risk, while the operational component amounted to SEK 5.0 (2.8) according to APM and SEK 12.9 (10.7) according to IFRS

Equity per share amounted to SEK 216.3 (194.3) according to APM and SEK 109.8 (94.5) according to IFRS

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 0.4 (0.6) at the end of the period

CEO Per Thorsell's Comments

The results for the third quarter demonstrate that the Group's profitability remains unsatisfactory. The profitability improvements targeted have not yet had impact on operations, and earnings development is, in all material respects, unchanged. At the same time, previously communicated measures remain to be implemented.

Going forward, our focus is on strengthening commercial governance, improving profitability across our business, and ensuring that resources are allocated where they create the greatest value. This work includes, among other initiatives, a review of our customer portfolio, pricing structure, and commercial terms.

At the same time, we need to strengthen our decision-making basis and our ability to monitor and evaluate profitability throughout the business. The transformation effort must now be intensified, with clear accountability and strong execution. Only once these measures have been fully implemented in operations can the intended benefits of the transformation program be realized.







APM

IFRS Key ratios

Q3 Q1-Q3

Q3 Q1-Q3

2026 2025 2026 2025

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net turnover

567.6 497.8 1,861.9 1,809.4

567.6 497.8 1,861.9 1,809.4



EBITDA

50.2 51.3 236.7 193.9

50.2 51.3 236.7 193.9 Depreciations, MSEK

-47.2 -46.5 -140.4 -139.6

-21.6 -22.2 -65.3 -66.9 Operating income/loss, MSEK

3.0 4.8 96.3 54.3

28.6 29.1 171.4 127.0



Net income for the period (after tax), MSEK

-0.2 -4.4 64.5 21.1

20.2 17.7 124.2 79.2 Net income for the period related to continuing operations (after tax), MSEK

-0.1 2.0 68.0 37.8

20.3 24.2 127.7 95.9



Earnings per share from continuing operations (after tax), SEK

0.0 0.2 8.8 4.6

2.6 3.2 16.8 12.4 Earnings per share (after tax), SEK

0.0 -0.7 8.4 2.3

2.6 2.3 16.3 10.2



Return on Equity based on Net Income for the period (after tax), %

0.0% -1.2% 5.5% 2.0%

9.9% 10.0% 21.5% 15.2%



Total equity attributable to the parent Company's shareholders

1,600.6 1,437.6 1,600.6 1,437.6

812.1 699.0 812.1 699.0 Equity per share, SEK

216.3 194.3 216.3 194.3

109.8 94.5 109.8 94.5



Total assets, MSEK

2,485.6 2,417.0 2,485.6 2,417.0

1,472.3 1,467.8 1,472.3 1,467.8 Net debt/EBITDA

0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6

0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6

*Alternative Performance Measures (APM): have been used by ProfilGruppen since 2025. They are intended to provide a clearer and more relevant view of the Group's capital-intensive operations. The interim report includes key performance indicators as well as income statements and balance sheets prepared in accordance with these APMs. A description of the calculation methodology is provided in Note 9. As the APM framework has not yet been fully implemented, both operating profit and realized profit from the exposed metal position are based on estimates and assumptions. Consequently, the calculations are subject to uncertainty.



For more information, please contact:

Per Thorsell, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55110

E-mail: per.thorsell@profilgruppen.se



Heléne Stenström, CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55117

E-mail: helene.stenstrom@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 11:30 CEST.