ProfilGruppen AB: Positive development during the quarter

Second quarter 2026

Group's Net turnover amounted to SEK 684.7 million (672.0).

Operating profit according to APM* amounted to SEK 67.2 million (16.7) and according to IFRS to SEK 92.4 million (40.4).

Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK 6.5 (0.0) according to APM and SEK 9.3 (2.3) according to IFRS.

Of earnings per share for the quarter according to both APM and IFRS, SEK 1.7 (-0.5) was attributable to the result from exposure to metal price risk. The operating component of earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.8 (0.4) according to APM and SEK 7.6 (2.7) according to IFRS.



First six months of 2026

Group's Net turnover amounted to SEK 1,294.3 million (1,311.6)

Operating profit according to APM amounted to SEK 93.3 million (49.5) and according to IFRS to SEK 142.8 million (97.9).

Earnings per share for the first six months amounted to SEK 8.4 (3.0) according to APM and SEK 13.7 (7.9) according to IFRS.

Of earnings per share for the first six months according to both APM and IFRS, SEK 3.2 (-0.7) was attributable to the result from exposure to metal price risk. The operating component of earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.7) according to APM and SEK 10.5 (8.6) according to IFRS.

Equity per share amounted to SEK 211.1 (191.8) according to APM and to SEK 107.4 (92.1) according to IFRS.

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 0.4 (0.5) at the end of the period.

Key ratios for fair alternative result (APM) and IFRS APM IFRS

Q2 Q1-Q2

Q2 Q1-Q2





2026 2025 2026 2025

2026 2025 2026 2025



Net turnover

684.7 672.0 1 294.3 1 311.6

684.7 672.0 1 294.3 1 311.6











EBITDA

114.1 63.2 186.5 142.6

114.1 63.2 186.5 142.6



Depreciations, MSEK

-46.9 -46.5 -93.2 -93.1

-21.7 -22.8 -43.7 -44.7



Operating income/loss, MSEK

67.2 16.7 93.3 49.5

92.4 40.4 142.8 97.9











Net income for the period, MSEK

49.3 1.1 64.6 25.6

70.0 18.1 104.0 61.5



Net income for the period related to continuing operations (after tax), MSEK

49.9 8.6 68.1 35.8

70.6 25.6 107.4 71.7











Earnings per share from continuing operations (after tax), SEK

6.5 1.0 8.8 4.4

9.3 3.3 14.2 9.3



Earnings per share (after tax), SEK

6.5 0.0 8.4 3.0

9.3 2.3 13.7 7.9











Return on Equity (after tax) based on Net Income for the period (after tax), %

12.8% 0.3% 8.4% 3.6%

36.3% 10.2% 27.4% 17.9%











Total equity attributable to the parent Company's shareholders

1 561.8 1 418.9 1 561.8 1 418.9

794.7 681.7 794.7 681.7



Equity per share, SEK

211.1 191.8 211.1 191.8

107.4 92.1 107.4 92.1











Total assets, MSEK

2 464.0 2 420.7 2 464.0 2 420.7

1 478.2 1 473.3 1 478.2 1 473.3



Net debt/EBITDA

0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5

0.4 0.5 0.4 0.5





*Alternative Performance Measures (APM): Since 2025, ProfilGruppen has used Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to provide a clearer and more true and fair view of the Group's capital-intensive operations. This interim report includes income statements, statements of financial position and key performance indicators prepared in accordance with APM, together with a description of the methodology (Note 8). In the income statement, APM differs from IFRS through the use of imputed depreciation instead of statutory depreciation and through income tax being calculated on the underlying APM result. In the statement of financial position, intangible and tangible assets are measured at their imputed residual values under APM, with the resulting revaluation allocated between equity and deferred tax liabilities. The portion of earnings attributable to the Group's exposure to metal price risk is identical under both APM and IFRS and is intended to reflect the realised portion of the metal risk result during the period rather than the change in value arising during the period. Realised earnings from exposure to metal price risk are based on assumptions and therefore involve a degree of uncertainty.

For more information, please contact:

Per Thorsell, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55110

E-mail: per.thorsell@profilgruppen.se



Heléne Stenström, CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55117

E-mail: helene.stenstrom@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 13:41 CEST.