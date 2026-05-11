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WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 08:04
8,880 Euro
-0,22 % -0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ProfilGruppen AB: Per Thorsell appointed new President and CEO of ProfilGruppen

ProfilGruppen announces the appointment of Per Thorsell as its new President and CEO, effective 18 May 2026. Per thus returns to the company, where he previously served as President and CEO from 2014 to 2019. He succeeds Kerstin Konradsson, who has held the role of Interim President and CEO since November.

Per Thorsell most recently comes from the position of President and Group CEO of Bergkvara Group, where he has served for the past seven years.

I look forward to returning to ProfilGruppen and, together with the organisation, continuing to develop the company and strengthen our position in the market, says Per Thorsell.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 70-440 40 99
E-mail: bengt.stillstrom@traction.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-11 07:58 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.