ProfilGruppen AB: Per Thorsell appointed new President and CEO of ProfilGruppen

ProfilGruppen announces the appointment of Per Thorsell as its new President and CEO, effective 18 May 2026. Per thus returns to the company, where he previously served as President and CEO from 2014 to 2019. He succeeds Kerstin Konradsson, who has held the role of Interim President and CEO since November.

Per Thorsell most recently comes from the position of President and Group CEO of Bergkvara Group, where he has served for the past seven years.

I look forward to returning to ProfilGruppen and, together with the organisation, continuing to develop the company and strengthen our position in the market, says Per Thorsell.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70-440 40 99

E-mail: bengt.stillstrom@traction.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-11 07:58 CEST.