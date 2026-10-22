

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturing confidence rose to its highest level since July 2022 with robust improvement in opinion related to global and foreign order books, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index climbed to 105 in October from 101 in the previous month. The score was the highest since July 2022. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 101.



The balance of opinion associated with personal production prospects increased for the third consecutive month in October to 19, marking the highest level since February 2022. The one relating to the change in past production climbed again to +2 from -1 last month but remained below its average.



At the same time, the general production prospects index improved for the sixth consecutive month in October, with the balance rising to -8 from -9.



The survey showed that the indicator relating to economic uncertainty felt by business leaders rose sharply and returned to levels close to those observed in April and May. The October score was 36.



The indicator measuring the level of global order books rebounded to -11 from -16. Similarly, the one associated with the level of foreign order books climbed to -1 from -10, and reached its highest level since April 2022.



However, the index for the current level of finished goods inventories dropped to 9 from 13.



Further, opinion relating to the evolution of workforce size, both past and expected, rebounded slightly in October, to -4 and -1, respectively.



The balance of opinion associated with the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months dropped to 11, the survey showed.



The broader business climate across manufacturing, construction, services, retail, and wholesale trade improved only marginally to 97 from 96 in September.



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