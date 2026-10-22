

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR518 million, or EUR2.48 per share. This compares with EUR899 million, or EUR3.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to EUR4.969 billion from EUR4.272 billion last year.



Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR518 Mln. vs. EUR899 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.48 vs. EUR3.28 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.969 Bln vs. EUR4.272 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: EGP 5.2 B



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