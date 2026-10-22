

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.845 billion, or $7.97 per share. This compares with $1.619 billion, or $6.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $20.711 billion from $18.609 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.845 Bln. vs. $1.619 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.97 vs. $6.95 last year. -Revenue: $20.711 Bln vs. $18.609 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 30.35 To $ 30.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 80.00 B To $ 82.00 B



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