

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State Department has ordered the non-essential staff and family members at the US embassy in Riyadh to leave immediately as the pro-Iranian Houthi militants in Yemen intensified attacks on key targets in Saudi Arabia.



'The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia,' State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X Wednesday.



Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.



'The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them,' Piggott added.



Separately, in a security alert issued on Wednesday, the State Department warned that US citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions.



'The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.'



U.S. citizens were reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense via cellular broadcast.



U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and drone attacks on airports in the Kingdom. U.S. government employees are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif.



Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operational with some delays and cancellations.



The State Department also reminded Americans currently staying in Saudi Arabia that the country's Ministry of Interior has warned that 'filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.' There were cases of U.S. citizens arrested for not adhering to these rules, including taking photos of government buildings, airports, and impact sites.



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