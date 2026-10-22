

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) released a profit for third quarter of $680 million



The company's earnings came in at $680 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $843 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $2.791 billion from $2.134 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $680 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.791 Bln vs. $2.134 Bln last year.



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