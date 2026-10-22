Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Extends Oxide Gold-Silver Mineralization up to 190 m West at the North Extension at Tombstone, Arizona, Including 115.8 m of 0.67 g/t AuEq in TR26-45

Mineralization Remains Open to the West and at Depth; Oxide Footprint Extended 190 m West of the North Extension

Assays are pending for an additional 22 recently drilled holes

The Tombstone Project's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in November 2026, incorporating drill results up to TR26-44

Drill holes TR26-45 to TR26-53 encountered multiple mineralized zones including 115.8 m averaging 0.52 g/t Au and 8.11 g/t Ag (0.67 g/t AuEq) from 51.8 m depth in TR26-45, 30.5 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 24.62 g/t Ag (1.15 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m depth in TR26-49, and 24.4 m averaging 0.76 g/t Au and 14.59 g/t Ag (1.02 g/t AuEq) from surface in TR26-48, in step-out holes drilled west of the North Extension target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces the results from nine drill holes (TR26-45 to TR26-53) from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. All nine holes intersected oxide gold-silver mineralization. Six holes (TR26-45 to TR26-49 and TR26-51) stepped out approximately 90 m to 190 m west of the North Extension holes reported on September 2, 2026, TR26-50 was drilled at a steeper angle from the TR26-41 pad, and TR26-52 and TR26-53 tested the zone north of TR26-43.

The western step-outs extend the known oxide footprint approximately 190 m west of the North Extension, and the mineralization remains open to the west, north and at depth. The Au-Ag mineralization found thus far in the North Extension shows the same controls as the Main Contention zone, i.e., variably altered and mineralized dioritic dikes channeling the strongly mineralized hydrothermal breccias with acutely angled mineralized quartz fissure lodes together cutting the Bisbee Group and lower carbonate sediments, often mineralized with large horizontal dimensions.

The maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Tombstone, being prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd., is expected in November 2026 and will incorporate drill results up to TR26-44. Assay results are pending for a further 22 RC holes (TR26-54 to TR26-75), including the remaining holes in the North Extension, which will be reported as they are received and reviewed.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "This round of step-out drilling shows the oxide gold-silver system continuing west of the North Extension and at depth. TR26-45 returned more than 115 meters of continuous mineralization, and TR26-49 and TR26-51 added higher-grade intervals on the western side of the target. The system remains open to the west and at depth. Together with the pending results, these holes will help guide follow-up work in 2027, which will be planned once the maiden resource estimate is complete. We look forward to reporting the remaining results as they are received."

Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:

Hole TR26-45 intersected 115.8 m averaging 0.52 g/t Au and 8.11 g/t Ag (0.67 g/t AuEq) from 51.8 m, including 12.2 m averaging 1.49 g/t Au and 7.95 g/t Ag (1.63 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m and 12.2 m averaging 1.23 g/t Au and 10.48 g/t Ag (1.42 g/t AuEq) from 134.1 m. The interval ends at a historic working from 167.0 to 169.5 m.

intersected from 51.8 m, including from 82.3 m and from 134.1 m. The interval ends at a historic working from 167.0 to 169.5 m. Hole TR26-46 intersected 47.2 m averaging 0.42 g/t Au and 13.19 g/t Ag (0.66 g/t AuEq) from 42.7 m, including 7.6 m averaging 1.54 g/t Au and 32.72 g/t Ag (2.14 g/t AuEq) from 45.7 m. A deeper zone returned 22.9 m averaging 0.07 g/t Au and 4.01 g/t Ag (0.14 g/t AuEq) from 153.9 m (see Table 1A).

intersected from 42.7 m, including 7.6 m averaging 1.54 g/t Au and 32.72 g/t Ag (2.14 g/t AuEq) from 45.7 m. A deeper zone returned 22.9 m averaging 0.07 g/t Au and 4.01 g/t Ag (0.14 g/t AuEq) from 153.9 m (see Table 1A). Hole TR26-47 intersected four zones, the most significant being 25.9 m averaging 0.19 g/t Au and 6.00 g/t Ag (0.30 g/t AuEq) from 39.6 m, including 3.0 m averaging 0.61 g/t Au and 4.60 g/t Ag (0.69 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m (see Table 1A).

intersected four zones, the most significant being 25.9 m averaging 0.19 g/t Au and 6.00 g/t Ag (0.30 g/t AuEq) from 39.6 m, including 3.0 m averaging 0.61 g/t Au and 4.60 g/t Ag (0.69 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m (see Table 1A). Hole TR26-48 intersected 24.4 m averaging 0.76 g/t Au and 14.59 g/t Ag (1.02 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 6.1 m averaging 1.73 g/t Au and 30.45 g/t Ag (2.28 g/t AuEq) from 4.6 m. A broad lower zone returned 70.1 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 4.91 g/t Ag (0.27 g/t AuEq) from 70.1 m. This interval includes a historic working from 106.7 to 109.7 m and 1.5 m of no recovery from 118.9 m, neither of which was sampled.

intersected from surface, including 6.1 m averaging 1.73 g/t Au and 30.45 g/t Ag (2.28 g/t AuEq) from 4.6 m. A broad lower zone returned 70.1 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 4.91 g/t Ag (0.27 g/t AuEq) from 70.1 m. This interval includes a historic working from 106.7 to 109.7 m and 1.5 m of no recovery from 118.9 m, neither of which was sampled. Hole TR26-49 intersected 30.5 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 24.62 g/t Ag (1.15 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m, including 12.2 m averaging 1.37 g/t Au and 49.35 g/t Ag (2.26 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m. Two shallower zones were intersected from surface and from 61.0 m (see Table 1A).

intersected from 82.3 m, including from 82.3 m. Two shallower zones were intersected from surface and from 61.0 m (see Table 1A). Hole TR26-50 intersected 38.1 m averaging 0.26 g/t Au and 12.55 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq) from 30.5 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 41.80 g/t Ag (1.46 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m.

intersected from 30.5 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 41.80 g/t Ag (1.46 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m. Hole TR26-51 intersected 7.6 m averaging 1.84 g/t Au and 35.64 g/t Ag (2.49 g/t AuEq) from 12.2 m, including 3.0 m averaging 4.49 g/t Au and 84.30 g/t Ag (6.03 g/t AuEq) from 16.8 m. A deeper zone returned 19.8 m averaging 0.62 g/t Au and 23.68 g/t Ag (1.05 g/t AuEq) from 198.1 m, including 4.6 m averaging 2.31 g/t Au and 75.83 g/t Ag (3.69 g/t AuEq) from 201.2 m. Five additional zones were intersected between surface and 182.9 m (see Table 1A).

intersected from 12.2 m, including 3.0 m averaging 4.49 g/t Au and 84.30 g/t Ag (6.03 g/t AuEq) from 16.8 m. A deeper zone returned from 198.1 m, including 4.6 m averaging 2.31 g/t Au and 75.83 g/t Ag (3.69 g/t AuEq) from 201.2 m. Five additional zones were intersected between surface and 182.9 m (see Table 1A). Holes TR26-52 and TR26-53 each intersected multiple mineralized zones, the strongest being 6.1 m averaging 0.68 g/t Au and 53.35 g/t Ag (1.65 g/t AuEq) from 96.0 m in TR26-53, immediately below an unsampled historic working from 91.4 to 96.0 m, and 19.8 m averaging 0.17 g/t Au and 7.52 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t AuEq) from surface in TR26-53; and 39.6 m averaging 0.10 g/t Au and 16.06 g/t Ag (0.39 g/t AuEq) from 57.9 m in TR26-52.

Figure 1. Plan map showing drill hole collars from the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona.

View drill sections here:

Link to section view hole TR26-45 & TR26-51

Link to section view hole TR26-46 & TR26-49

Link to section view hole TR26-47

Link to section view hole TR26-48 & TR26-50

Link to section view hole TR26-52 & TR26-53

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Comments TR26-45 51.8 167.6 115.8 0.52 8.11 0.67 Interval ends at historic working @ 167.0-169.5 m (167.6-169.2 m no sample) Including 61.0 67.1 6.1 0.64 6.13 0.75 Including 70.1 74.7 4.6 1.21 4.37 1.29 Including 82.3 94.5 12.2 1.49 7.95 1.63 Including 106.7 111.3 4.6 0.93 18.87 1.27 Including 121.9 128.0 6.1 0.34 21.73 0.74 Including 134.1 146.3 12.2 1.23 10.48 1.42 Including 147.8 150.9 3.0 1.57 7.30 1.70 TR26-46 42.7 89.9 47.2 0.42 13.19 0.66 Working @ 76.2-79.2 m Including 45.7 53.3 7.6 1.54 32.72 2.14 Including 61.0 64.0 3.0 0.40 11.15 0.61 and 153.9 176.8 22.9 0.07 4.01 0.14 Working @ 161.5-167.6 m; Working @ 175.3-176.8 m TR26-47 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.25 12.60 0.48 and 39.6 65.5 25.9 0.19 6.00 0.30 Including 47.2 50.3 3.0 0.61 4.60 0.69 and 71.6 126.5 54.9 0.09 5.76 0.19 and 132.6 153.9 21.3 0.16 8.33 0.31 TR26-48 0.0 24.4 24.4 0.76 14.59 1.02 Including 4.6 10.7 6.1 1.73 30.45 2.28 Including 12.2 19.8 7.6 0.78 12.46 1.01 and 36.6 62.5 25.9 0.13 3.93 0.20 Including 53.3 56.4 3.0 0.53 13.45 0.77 and 70.1 140.2 70.1 0.18 4.91 0.27 Working @ 106.7-109.7 m, no sample; No recovery 118.9-120.4 m Including 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.50 9.33 0.67 Including 126.5 131.1 4.6 0.45 7.87 0.60 TR26-49 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.12 4.74 0.21 and 61.0 68.6 7.6 0.02 5.86 0.13 and 82.3 112.8 30.5 0.70 24.62 1.15 Including 82.3 94.5 12.2 1.37 49.35 2.26 TR26-50 30.5 68.6 38.1 0.26 12.55 0.48 Including 33.5 41.1 7.6 0.70 41.80 1.46 Including 44.2 47.2 3.0 0.85 9.65 1.03 and 85.3 96.0 10.7 0.03 4.97 0.12 TR26-51 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.25 7.67 0.39 and 12.2 19.8 7.6 1.84 35.64 2.49 Including 16.8 19.8 3.0 4.49 84.30 6.03 and 30.5 44.2 13.7 0.09 3.63 0.15 and 141.7 146.3 4.6 0.12 8.73 0.28 and 155.4 164.6 9.1 0.12 4.10 0.19 and 170.7 182.9 12.2 0.23 5.79 0.34 and 198.1 217.9 19.8 0.62 23.68 1.05 Including 201.2 205.7 4.6 2.31 75.83 3.69 TR26-52 0.0 12.2 12.2 0.18 6.05 0.29 North Extension Area and 42.7 50.3 7.6 0.09 2.34 0.13 and 57.9 97.5 39.6 0.10 16.06 0.39 Including 74.7 79.2 4.6 0.09 42.57 0.86 Including 91.4 97.5 6.1 0.04 38.48 0.74 and 118.9 152.4 33.5 0.13 9.61 0.30 Working @ 127.4-129.5 m, no sample Including 125.0 127.4 2.4 0.45 34.85 1.08 Including 129.5 132.6 3.0 0.23 29.65 0.76 TR26-53 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.17 7.52 0.31 North Extension Area and 79.2 85.3 6.1 0.01 13.33 0.25 and 96.0 102.1 6.1 0.68 53.35 1.65 and 157.0 164.6 7.6 0.05 4.08 0.12 and 175.3 182.9 7.6 0.26 8.12 0.41 Including 178.3 181.4 3.0 0.58 11.70 0.79

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

2025-2026 Drill Program

The 112 RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.

The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Reported Results

Drill Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) Au Eq (g/t) (1) Comments TR26-01 51.7 72.9 21.3 0.038 11.76 0.208 Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample 86.6 110.9 24.3 0.039 13.37 0.230 Last 4 samples in working, no recovery TR26-02 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.136 12.62 0.316 54.7 60.8 6.1 0.088 13.67 0.284 91.2 100.3 9.1 0.094 5.65 0.175 130.7 147.4 16.7 0.076 2.76 0.115 TR26-03 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.069 3.73 0.122 167.2 177.8 10.6 0.103 7.21 0.206 193.0 205.2 12.2 0.149 8.7 0.273 TR26-04 53.2 63.8 10.6 0.057 8.17 0.173 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.040 4.16 0.1 168.7 188.5 19.8 0.220 13.75 0.416 TR26-05 16.7 36.5 19.8 0.223 8.78 0.358 60.8 73.0 12.2 0.117 3.85 0.172 80.6 130.7 50.2 0.112 4.90 0.182 136.8 158.1 21.3 0.117 11.44 0.280 165.7 174.8 9.1 0.086 4.65 0.152 182.4 217.4 35.0 0.119 5.95 0.204 231.0 255.3 24.3 0.091 3.6 0.142 TD in minz TR26-06 31.9 47.1 15.2 0.124 4.06 0.182 62.3 69.9 7.6 0.223 11.66 0.390 88.2 120.1 31.9 0.159 3.86 0.214 130.7 158.1 27.4 0.057 29.22 0.474 202.2 261.5 59.3 0.104 4.96 0.175 TD in minz TR26-07 50.2 162.6 112.4 0.479 12.64 0.659 Working 59.3 to 62.3 m 173.2 185.4 12.2 0.127 8.11 0.243 221.9 238.6 16.7 0.049 7.49 0.156 TD in minz TR26-08 121.6 129.2 7.6 0.576 8.4 0.696 TR26-09 35.0 45.6 10.6 0.069 9.06 0.199 53.2 59.3 6.1 0.181 13.1 0.367 158.1 164.1 6.1 0.041 7.37 0.147 TR26-10 PC 112.5 118.6 6.1 0.162 9.15 0.293 TR26-11 100.3 200.6 100.3 0.173 11.46 0.337 TR26-12 100.3 149.0 48.6 0.172 18.04 0.430 TR26-13 18.2 27.4 9.1 0.056 8.27 0.174 63.8 68.8 4.6 0.132 3.33 0.180 85.1 91.2 6.1 0.039 5.00 0.110 194.5 200.6 6.1 0.062 4.275 0.123 TR26-14 0.0 10.6 10.6 0.195 13.00 0.381 39.5 147.4 107.9 0.618 24.80 0.972 176.3 225.0 48.6 0.091 8.11 0.206 234.1 243.2 9.1 0.121 10.67 0.267 TD in minz TR26-15 92.7 139.8 47.1 0.214 13.26 0.456 156.6 200.6 42.6 0.096 3.42 0.157 TD in minz TR26-16 57.9 147.8 89.8 0.223 10.96 0.423 164.6 179.8 15.24 0.069 5.68 0.157 195.0 198.1 3.1 0.077 5.7 0.181 TD in minz TR26-17 62.5 67.1 4.6 0.613 2.13 0.651 82.3 204.2 121.9 0.294 11.3 0.499 TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m Including 85.3 97.5 12.2 1.017 14.54 1.281 TR26-18 0.0 53.2 53.2 0.775 31.94 1.356 Including 25.8 44.1 18.2 1.909 79.07 3.346 79.0 100.3 21.3 0.132 4.41 0.212 111.0 164.2 53.2 0.084 6.246 0.198 TR26-19 13.7 80.6 66.9 1.050 23.21 1.472 Including 30.4 57.8 27.4 2.309 43.23 3.095 88.2 107.9 19.8 0.162 6.68 0.283 114.0 135.3 21.3 0.395 12.37 0.620 142.9 167.2 24.3 0.092 7.14 0.221 174.8 199.1 24.3 0.105 10.0 0.286 TD in minz TR26-20 51.8 73.1 21.3 0.08 9.04 0.24 Independence Mine Including 51.8 56.4 4.6 0.24 23.37 0.67 and 94.5 100.6 6.1 0.03 7.98 0.18 TR26-21 18.3 36.6 18.3 0.05 19.03 0.39 Independence Mine Including 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.06 58.60 1.13 TR26-22 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.09 4.23 0.17 Independence Mine and 44.2 48.8 4.6 0.08 4.67 0.16 TR26-23 16.8 39.7 22.9 0.13 13.04 0.37 Hard Up and 59.4 64.0 4.6 0.04 3.73 0.10 and 147.8 150.8 3.0 0.12 1.70 0.15 TR26-24 12.2 19.8 7.6 0.06 15.46 0.34 Hard Up and 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.07 6.12 0.18 and 242.3 257.5 15.2 0.04 7.86 0.18 and 275.8 278.8 3.0 0.16 1.85 0.19 TR26-25 No results with values of interest TR26-26 13.7 18.3 4.6 0.16 18.2 0.49 East side Grand Central Pit and 125.0 135.6 10.6 0.34 19.36 0.70 TR26-27 No results with values of interest TR26-28 155.4 190.5 35.1 0.04 5.33 0.13 East side Grand Central Pit and 199.6 219.4 19.8 0.20 20.28 0.57 Including 208.8 219.4 10.7 0.34 33.50 0.95 and 239.3 242.3 3.0 0.05 4.10 0.13 TR26-29 131.1 160.1 29.0 0.10 8.84 0.26 Eastern side of the Little Joe area Including 144.8 149.4 4.6 0.44 28.10 0.95 and 175.3 179.9 4.6 0.14 8.60 0.30 TR26-30 0.0 198.1 198.1 0.86 24.52 1.30 Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval Including 6.1 161.5 155.4 1.08 30.23 1.63 Including 24.4 41.2 16.8 1.51 58.04 2.56 Including 56.4 100.6 44.2 1.50 60.51 2.60 Including 121.9 128.0 6.1 9.54 35.03 10.18 TR26-31 21.3 32.0 10.7 0.39 2.73 0.44 and 65.5 129.5 64.0 0.42 13.54 0.67 Including 82.3 103.6 21.3 1.07 28.42 1.59 and 141.7 147.8 6.1 0.06 5.95 0.17 and 161.5 169.2 7.6 0.07 4.12 0.14 and 176.8 185.9 9.1 0.06 2.77 0.11 TR26-32 No results with values of interest TR26-33 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.19 11.76 0.41 North Extension Area and 24.4 30.5 6.1 0.10 1.18 0.12 and 39.6 42.7 3.0 0.04 4.55 0.12 and 70.1 77.7 7.6 0.30 8.88 0.46 and 85.3 99.1 13.7 1.50 23.56 1.93 Working @ 94.5-97.5 m Including 88.4 96.0 7.6 2.64 40.72 3.38 TR26-34 1.5 7.6 6.1 0.09 5.35 0.19 and 44.2 70.1 25.9 0.19 11.95 0.41 Including 59.4 68.6 9.1 0.49 20.05 0.85 and 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.04 5.67 0.14 Working @ 85.3-89.9 m and 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.07 10.50 0.26 and 135.6 146.3 10.7 0.08 5.37 0.17 TR26-35 62.5 77.7 15.2 0.07 6.57 0.19 and 83.8 106.7 22.9 0.12 10.61 0.31 Including 97.5 100.6 3.0 0.18 35.40 0.82 and 158.5 182.9 24.4 0.10 7.51 0.23 TR26-36 45.7 54.9 9.1 0.04 3.70 0.11 and 91.4 123.4 32.0 0.13 12.50 0.36 Including 102.1 106.7 4.6 0.55 26.37 1.03 and 134.1 138.7 4.6 0.03 11.33 0.24 TR26-37 16.8 22.9 6.1 0.13 3.43 0.19 Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample and 45.7 125.0 79.2 0.26 8.88 0.42 Including 85.3 88.4 3.0 0.86 22.70 1.27 Including 100.6 106.7 6.1 0.59 15.58 0.88 and 131.1 137.2 6.1 0.05 6.35 0.17 and 146.3 153.9 7.6 0.09 3.10 0.14 and 161.5 164.6 3.0 0.04 6.45 0.16 and 192.0 205.7 13.7 0.13 5.68 0.23 TR26-38 0.0 97.5 97.5 1.06 16.08 1.36 Including 68.6 86.9 18.3 4.60 52.49 5.55 Including 79.2 85.3 6.1 12.17 69.08 13.43 and 105.2 211.8 106.7 0.10 4.16 0.17 TR26-39 10.7 99.1 88.4 1.42 14.58 1.69 North Extension Area Including 27.4 33.5 6.1 1.55 4.53 1.63 Including 64.0 76.2 12.2 6.38 33.93 7.00 Including 65.5 71.6 6.1 12.23 56.28 13.25 and 134.1 137.2 3.0 0.07 6.90 0.19 and 146.3 176.8 30.5 0.18 5.63 0.28 Including 169.2 173.7 4.6 0.56 11.97 0.78 TR26-40 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.11 4.54 0.19 and 15.2 19.8 4.6 0.09 1.83 0.13 and 33.5 93.0 59.4 0.18 12.38 0.40 Including 54.9 59.4 4.6 0.72 18.73 1.06 Including 61.0 65.5 4.6 0.14 26.23 0.61 Including 67.1 70.1 3.0 0.37 34.35 1.00 Including 83.8 86.9 3.0 0.16 24.50 0.61 TR26-41 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.26 12.13 0.48 Including 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.36 15.85 0.65 and 24.4 108.2 83.8 0.90 22.61 1.31 Working @ 35.7-37.2 m, 80.8-82.3 m, no sample Including 42.7 50.3 7.6 6.97 75.42 8.34 Including 54.9 64.0 9.1 0.73 51.72 1.67 Including 71.6 74.7 3.0 2.87 53.20 3.84 Including 82.3 85.3 3.0 0.16 78.15 1.58 TR26-42 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.09 2.05 0.13 and 33.5 73.2 39.6 0.16 9.66 0.34 Including 35.1 38.1 3.0 1.29 43.65 2.08 and 120.4 129.5 9.1 0.09 2.03 0.12 TR26-43 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.15 3.82 0.22 No recovery 71.6-77.7 m and 85.3 137.2 51.8 0.70 25.59 1.16 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample Including 109.7 129.5 19.8 1.93 58.01 2.99 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample and 158.5 161.5 3.0 0.04 5.80 0.14 and 193.5 202.7 9.1 0.35 5.30 0.45 TR26-44 10.7 33.5 22.9 0.79 8.25 0.94 Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample Including 18.3 21.3 3.0 3.91 12.65 4.14 and 39.6 45.7 6.1 0.07 5.03 0.16 and 54.9 67.1 12.2 0.37 7.93 0.52 Including 54.9 57.9 3.0 1.20 3.05 1.26 and 77.7 129.5 51.8 0.55 5.61 0.65 Including 86.9 93.0 6.1 3.60 5.98 3.71 and 137.2 157.0 19.8 0.13 3.72 0.20 Core TC25-01 256.0 268.2 12.2 0.01 4.70 0.10 South AMT target TC25-02 341.7 344.7 3.0 0.03 10.60 0.23 South AMT target TC25-03 183.5 193.6 10.1 0.16 12.72 0.39 North CRD target and 202.7 207.3 4.6 0.08 5.57 0.18 and 213.4 225.6 12.2 0.04 14.20 0.30 and 379.5 384.1 4.6 0.06 5.5 0.16 CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn and 545.6 550.2 4.6 0.64 2.65 0.69 T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn TC25-04 303.3 309.4 6.1 0.04 3.93 0.11 South AMT target and 317.0 323.1 6.1 0.03 4.53 0.12 and 336.8 368.8 32.0 0.08 9.96 0.26 0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn Including 338.3 341.3 3.0 0.53 35.50 1.18 0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn and 393.2 399.3 6.1 0.09 8.25 0.24 and 495.3 498.3 3.0 0.13 8.55 0.29

Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole UTM East UTM North Azimuth Inclination Total Depth

(m) TR26-45 588805 3508115 106 -61 195.1 TR26-46 588811 3508157 104 -61 201.2 TR26-47 588809 3508215 99 -64 201.2 TR26-48 588842 3508279 100 -58 169.2 TR26-49 588765 3508166 100 -59 122.0 TR26-50 588921 3508256 109 -75 152.4 TR26-51 588709 3508148 107 -60 225.6 TR26-52 588985 3508389 99 -61 195.1 TR26-53 589037 3508373 104 -57 207.3

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5 m from sawing the core drill holes. Samples from holes TR26-45 to TR26-53 were analyzed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona (ISO 17025 / ISO 9001), which is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish (FA-01), and samples exceeding 5,000 ppb Au were re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA-02). Silver and multi-elements were analyzed by aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS (TE-3). The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. Samples from hole TR26-63 onward are being analyzed by Bureau Veritas Minerals, with gold assays completed in Hermosillo, Mexico and multi-element analyses in Vancouver, Canada. The QAQC for the holes reported in this release has been evaluated and found to have good results.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. Follow-up drilling is anticipated in 2027, with the program to be defined following completion of the maiden MRE. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

Well located property on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (844.17 hectares/2,086 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (844.17 hectares/2,086 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power Historic silver district *2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"

2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, the timing and completion of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and any subsequent resource update, the timing and scope of the planned 2027 drill program, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-extends-oxide-gold-silver-mineralization-up-to-190-m-west-at-the-north-ext-1239782