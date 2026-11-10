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WKN: A2DRF0 | ISIN: CA0548271000 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ3
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10.11.26 | 13:47
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ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills 70.1 Meters of 0.80 g/t AuEq from Surface in TR26-54 at the Tombstone Project, Arizona

  • RC Drilling Returns Broad Gold-Silver Intervals in Seven Holes, Including 3.0 m of 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) in TR26-54
  • Drill holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 have encountered multiple mineralized zones including 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface in TR26-54, 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m in TR26-56, and 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m in TR26-60

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces the results from 7 drill holes (TR26-54 to TR26-60) from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. All seven holes were drilled in the North Extension zone, where drilling continues to intersect oxide gold-silver mineralization along strike. All intervals reported herein are downhole lengths, true widths are not known at this time.

TR26-54, a step-out to the east of TR26-43, intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m. TR26-60, a step-out to the west of TR26-52, intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m. Both step-outs intersected broad zones of gold-silver mineralization outside the area covered by previously reported holes, extending the known mineralization in the North Extension to the east and west.

TR26-54 is the most significant result: a 70.1 m interval starting at surface is consistent with the shallow, bulk-tonnage oxide target the Company is testing at Tombstone, and the 3.0 m interval of 8.44 g/t AuEq at 47.2 m shows that higher-grade zones occur within the broader mineralized envelope. The remaining five holes each intersected multiple mineralized zones, supporting the continuity of mineralization between earlier holes. The North Extension zone remains open to the east, west and north, and holes TR26-61 to TR26-75 have been drilled with results pending.

TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m, and TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "TR26-54 and TR26-60 were drilled as step-outs to the east and west of our previously reported holes, and both returned broad zones of oxide gold-silver mineralization. The North Extension is now mineralized across a wider footprint than we had tested before this program, and it remains open in three directions. With 15 additional holes drilled and results pending, we expect to have a much clearer picture of the scale of this zone by year-end."

Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:

  • Hole TR26-54 intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m and 4.6 m averaging 0.63 g/t Au and 18.80 g/t Ag (0.97 g/t AuEq) from 12.2 m. Three deeper zones were intersected between 115.8 and 152.4 m (see Table 1A). TR26-54 was drilled as a step-out to the east of TR26-43.
  • Hole TR26-55 intersected 15.2 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 6.95 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t AuEq) from 147.8 m, including 3.0 m averaging 0.71 g/t Au and 25.50 g/t Ag (1.18 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m, and 25.9 m averaging 0.17 g/t Au and 6.23 g/t Ag (0.28 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m (see Table 1A).
  • Hole TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.73 g/t Au and 33.64 g/t Ag (1.34 g/t AuEq) from 131.1 m and 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 117.3 to 123.4 m. An upper zone returned 45.7 m averaging 0.19 g/t Au and 7.35 g/t Ag (0.32 g/t AuEq) from surface.
  • Hole TR26-57 intersected 22.9 m averaging 0.23 g/t Au and 12.07 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) from 51.8 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 21.60 g/t Ag (0.75 g/t AuEq) from 53.3 m. A deeper zone returned 9.1 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 19.27 g/t Ag (0.62 g/t AuEq) from 158.5 m, including 4.6 m averaging 0.41 g/t Au and 31.70 g/t Ag (0.99 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m.
  • Hole TR26-58 intersected seven low-grade zones, the most significant being 16.8 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 6.21 g/t Ag (0.22 g/t AuEq) from 83.8 m and 24.4 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 4.86 g/t Ag (0.20 g/t AuEq) from surface (see Table 1A).
  • Hole TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.04 g/t Au and 73.95 g/t Ag (1.38 g/t AuEq) from 56.4 m.
  • Hole TR26-60 intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.39 g/t Au and 47.85 g/t Ag (1.26 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 103.6 to 106.1 m. A second zone returned 44.2 m averaging 0.12 g/t Au and 7.58 g/t Ag (0.26 g/t AuEq) from 120.4 m. TR26-60 was drilled as a step-out to the west of TR26-52.

Figure 1. Plan map of the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona, showing drill hole traces colored by gold equivalent grade (AuEq g/t). Holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 reported in this release are shown with red collars in the North Extension area.

Figure 2. Detailed plan map of the North Extension area showing holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 reported in this release (red collars), previously reported holes, and holes with results pending. Drill hole traces are colored by AuEq (g/t).

View drill sections here:

Section view - Holes TR26-54 & TR26-56

Section view - Hole TR26-55

Section view - Hole TR26-57

Section view - Hole TR26-58

Section view - Hole TR26-59

Section view - Hole TR26-60

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Comments

TR26-54

0.0

70.1

70.1

0.49

16.85

0.80

North Extension Area

Including

12.2

16.8

4.6

0.63

18.80

0.97

Including

30.5

36.6

6.1

0.40

19.35

0.75

Including

38.1

41.1

3.0

0.16

26.35

0.64

Including

47.2

50.3

3.0

6.85

87.70

8.44

Including

59.4

64.0

4.6

0.05

30.53

0.60

Including

65.5

68.6

3.0

0.03

46.75

0.88

and

115.8

121.9

6.1

0.03

6.58

0.15

and

132.6

137.2

4.6

0.05

8.70

0.21

and

144.8

152.4

7.6

0.08

7.74

0.22

TR26-55

3.0

12.2

9.1

0.12

4.85

0.21

North Extension Area

and

27.4

39.6

12.2

0.03

18.40

0.36

and

57.9

61.0

3.0

0.05

4.35

0.13

and

76.2

79.2

3.0

0.08

3.40

0.14

and

86.9

112.8

25.9

0.17

6.23

0.28

and

118.9

121.9

3.0

0.06

9.60

0.24

and

147.8

163.1

15.2

0.18

6.95

0.31

Including

160.0

163.1

3.0

0.71

25.50

1.18

TR26-56

0.0

45.7

45.7

0.19

7.35

0.32

North Extension Area

and

54.9

67.1

12.2

0.15

11.36

0.35

Including

54.9

57.9

3.0

0.26

18.85

0.61

and

79.2

166.1

86.9

0.27

12.97

0.51

Working @ 117.3-123.4 m, no sample

Including

131.1

138.7

7.6

0.73

33.64

1.34

Including

141.7

149.4

7.6

0.86

38.62

1.56

Including

157.0

160.0

3.0

0.33

16.55

0.63

TR26-57

0.0

25.9

25.9

0.20

6.16

0.31

North Extension Area

and

51.8

74.7

22.9

0.23

12.07

0.45

Including

53.3

59.4

6.1

0.36

21.60

0.75

and

82.3

86.9

4.6

0.05

5.33

0.14

and

108.2

120.4

12.2

0.11

15.94

0.40

Including

112.8

115.8

3.0

0.27

43.70

1.06

and

134.1

137.2

3.0

0.04

5.00

0.13

and

158.5

167.6

9.1

0.27

19.27

0.62

Including

160.0

164.6

4.6

0.41

31.70

0.99

TR26-58

0.0

24.4

24.4

0.11

4.86

0.20

North Extension Area

and

30.5

36.6

6.1

0.07

4.40

0.15

and

56.4

68.6

12.2

0.07

2.11

0.11

and

83.8

100.6

16.8

0.11

6.21

0.22

and

140.2

153.9

13.7

0.08

1.37

0.10

and

166.1

190.5

24.4

0.10

2.41

0.14

and

198.1

210.3

12.2

0.06

1.98

0.10

TR26-59

0.0

10.7

10.7

0.13

9.36

0.30

North Extension Area

and

21.3

76.2

54.9

0.20

11.08

0.40

Including

32.0

36.6

4.6

1.34

19.77

1.70

Including

56.4

59.4

3.0

0.04

73.95

1.38

and

82.3

102.1

19.8

0.05

4.68

0.14

and

115.8

126.5

10.7

0.09

2.67

0.14

TR26-60

0.0

9.1

9.1

0.11

5.08

0.20

North Extension Area

and

15.2

36.6

21.3

0.14

7.46

0.27

and

45.7

57.9

12.2

0.14

4.11

0.22

and

64.0

108.2

44.2

0.24

16.54

0.54

Working @ 103.6-106.1 m, no sample

Including

64.0

67.1

3.0

0.55

35.85

1.20

Including

86.9

89.9

3.0

0.39

47.85

1.26

Including

97.5

103.6

6.1

0.44

34.93

1.08

and

120.4

164.6

44.2

0.12

7.58

0.26

Including

125.0

128.0

3.0

0.44

17.95

0.77

Including

132.6

135.6

3.0

0.31

17.80

0.64

and

170.7

179.8

9.1

0.07

5.20

0.17

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.
Note 2: Intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths. True widths are not known at this time.

2025-2026 Drill Program

The 116 RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.

The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Previously Reported Results

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Au Eq (g/t) (1)

Comments

TR26-01

51.7

72.9

21.3

0.038

11.76

0.208

Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample

86.6

110.9

24.3

0.039

13.37

0.230

Last 4 samples in working, no recovery

TR26-02

0.0

19.8

19.8

0.136

12.62

0.316

54.7

60.8

6.1

0.088

13.67

0.284

91.2

100.3

9.1

0.094

5.65

0.175

130.7

147.4

16.7

0.076

2.76

0.115
TR26-03

147.4

161.1

13.7

0.069

3.73

0.122

167.2

177.8

10.6

0.103

7.21

0.206

193.0

205.2

12.2

0.149

8.7

0.273
TR26-04

53.2

63.8

10.6

0.057

8.17

0.173

147.4

161.1

13.7

0.040

4.16

0.1

168.7

188.5

19.8

0.220

13.75

0.416
TR26-05

16.7

36.5

19.8

0.223

8.78

0.358

60.8

73.0

12.2

0.117

3.85

0.172

80.6

130.7

50.2

0.112

4.90

0.182

136.8

158.1

21.3

0.117

11.44

0.280

165.7

174.8

9.1

0.086

4.65

0.152

182.4

217.4

35.0

0.119

5.95

0.204

231.0

255.3

24.3

0.091

3.6

0.142

TD in minz
TR26-06

31.9

47.1

15.2

0.124

4.06

0.182

62.3

69.9

7.6

0.223

11.66

0.390

88.2

120.1

31.9

0.159

3.86

0.214

130.7

158.1

27.4

0.057

29.22

0.474

202.2

261.5

59.3

0.104

4.96

0.175

TD in minz
TR26-07

50.2

162.6

112.4

0.479

12.64

0.659

Working 59.3 to 62.3 m

173.2

185.4

12.2

0.127

8.11

0.243

221.9

238.6

16.7

0.049

7.49

0.156

TD in minz
TR26-08

121.6

129.2

7.6

0.576

8.4

0.696
TR26-09

35.0

45.6

10.6

0.069

9.06

0.199

53.2

59.3

6.1

0.181

13.1

0.367

158.1

164.1

6.1

0.041

7.37

0.147
TR26-10 PC

112.5

118.6

6.1

0.162

9.15

0.293
TR26-11

100.3

200.6

100.3

0.173

11.46

0.337
TR26-12

100.3

149.0

48.6

0.172

18.04

0.430
TR26-13

18.2

27.4

9.1

0.056

8.27

0.174

63.8

68.8

4.6

0.132

3.33

0.180

85.1

91.2

6.1

0.039

5.00

0.110

194.5

200.6

6.1

0.062

4.275

0.123
TR26-14

0.0

10.6

10.6

0.195

13.00

0.381

39.5

147.4

107.9

0.618

24.80

0.972

176.3

225.0

48.6

0.091

8.11

0.206

234.1

243.2

9.1

0.121

10.67

0.267

TD in minz
TR26-15

92.7

139.8

47.1

0.214

13.26

0.456

156.6

200.6

42.6

0.096

3.42

0.157

TD in minz
TR26-16

57.9

147.8

89.8

0.223

10.96

0.423

164.6

179.8

15.24

0.069

5.68

0.157

195.0

198.1

3.1

0.077

5.7

0.181

TD in minz
TR26-17

62.5

67.1

4.6

0.613

2.13

0.651

82.3

204.2

121.9

0.294

11.3

0.499

TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m
Including

85.3

97.5

12.2

1.017

14.54

1.281
TR26-18

0.0

53.2

53.2

0.775

31.94

1.356
Including

25.8

44.1

18.2

1.909

79.07

3.346

79.0

100.3

21.3

0.132

4.41

0.212

111.0

164.2

53.2

0.084

6.246

0.198
TR26-19

13.7

80.6

66.9

1.050

23.21

1.472
Including

30.4

57.8

27.4

2.309

43.23

3.095

88.2

107.9

19.8

0.162

6.68

0.283

114.0

135.3

21.3

0.395

12.37

0.620

142.9

167.2

24.3

0.092

7.14

0.221

174.8

199.1

24.3

0.105

10.0

0.286

TD in minz
TR26-20

51.8

73.1

21.3

0.08

9.04

0.24

Independence Mine
Including

51.8

56.4

4.6

0.24

23.37

0.67
and

94.5

100.6

6.1

0.03

7.98

0.18
TR26-21

18.3

36.6

18.3

0.05

19.03

0.39

Independence Mine
Including

19.8

24.4

4.6

0.06

58.60

1.13
TR26-22

0.0

4.6

4.6

0.09

4.23

0.17

Independence Mine
and

44.2

48.8

4.6

0.08

4.67

0.16
TR26-23

16.8

39.7

22.9

0.13

13.04

0.37

Hard Up
and

59.4

64.0

4.6

0.04

3.73

0.10
and

147.8

150.8

3.0

0.12

1.70

0.15
TR26-24

12.2

19.8

7.6

0.06

15.46

0.34

Hard Up
and

114.3

121.9

7.6

0.07

6.12

0.18
and

242.3

257.5

15.2

0.04

7.86

0.18
and

275.8

278.8

3.0

0.16

1.85

0.19
TR26-25 No results with values of interest
TR26-26

13.7

18.3

4.6

0.16

18.2

0.49

East side Grand Central Pit
and

125.0

135.6

10.6

0.34

19.36

0.70
TR26-27 No results with values of interest
TR26-28

155.4

190.5

35.1

0.04

5.33

0.13

East side Grand Central Pit
and

199.6

219.4

19.8

0.20

20.28

0.57
Including

208.8

219.4

10.7

0.34

33.50

0.95
and

239.3

242.3

3.0

0.05

4.10

0.13
TR26-29

131.1

160.1

29.0

0.10

8.84

0.26

Eastern side of the Little Joe area
Including

144.8

149.4

4.6

0.44

28.10

0.95
and

175.3

179.9

4.6

0.14

8.60

0.30
TR26-30

0.0

198.1

198.1

0.86

24.52

1.30

Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval
Including

6.1

161.5

155.4

1.08

30.23

1.63
Including

24.4

41.2

16.8

1.51

58.04

2.56
Including

56.4

100.6

44.2

1.50

60.51

2.60
Including

121.9

128.0

6.1

9.54

35.03

10.18
TR26-31

21.3

32.0

10.7

0.39

2.73

0.44
and

65.5

129.5

64.0

0.42

13.54

0.67
Including

82.3

103.6

21.3

1.07

28.42

1.59
and

141.7

147.8

6.1

0.06

5.95

0.17
and

161.5

169.2

7.6

0.07

4.12

0.14
and

176.8

185.9

9.1

0.06

2.77

0.11
TR26-32 No results with values of interest
TR26-33

0.0

7.6

7.6

0.19

11.76

0.41

North Extension Area
and

24.4

30.5

6.1

0.10

1.18

0.12
and

39.6

42.7

3.0

0.04

4.55

0.12
and

70.1

77.7

7.6

0.30

8.88

0.46
and

85.3

99.1

13.7

1.50

23.56

1.93

Working @ 94.5-97.5 m
Including

88.4

96.0

7.6

2.64

40.72

3.38
TR26-34

1.5

7.6

6.1

0.09

5.35

0.19
and

44.2

70.1

25.9

0.19

11.95

0.41
Including

59.4

68.6

9.1

0.49

20.05

0.85
and

82.3

86.9

4.6

0.04

5.67

0.14

Working @ 85.3-89.9 m
and

102.1

112.8

10.7

0.07

10.50

0.26
and

135.6

146.3

10.7

0.08

5.37

0.17
TR26-35

62.5

77.7

15.2

0.07

6.57

0.19
and

83.8

106.7

22.9

0.12

10.61

0.31
Including

97.5

100.6

3.0

0.18

35.40

0.82
and

158.5

182.9

24.4

0.10

7.51

0.23
TR26-36

45.7

54.9

9.1

0.04

3.70

0.11
and

91.4

123.4

32.0

0.13

12.50

0.36
Including

102.1

106.7

4.6

0.55

26.37

1.03
and

134.1

138.7

4.6

0.03

11.33

0.24
TR26-37

16.8

22.9

6.1

0.13

3.43

0.19

Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample
and

45.7

125.0

79.2

0.26

8.88

0.42
Including

85.3

88.4

3.0

0.86

22.70

1.27
Including

100.6

106.7

6.1

0.59

15.58

0.88
and

131.1

137.2

6.1

0.05

6.35

0.17
and

146.3

153.9

7.6

0.09

3.10

0.14
and

161.5

164.6

3.0

0.04

6.45

0.16
and

192.0

205.7

13.7

0.13

5.68

0.23
TR26-38

0.0

97.5

97.5

1.06

16.08

1.36
Including

68.6

86.9

18.3

4.60

52.49

5.55
Including

79.2

85.3

6.1

12.17

69.08

13.43
and

105.2

211.8

106.7

0.10

4.16

0.17
TR26-39

10.7

99.1

88.4

1.42

14.58

1.69

North Extension Area
Including

27.4

33.5

6.1

1.55

4.53

1.63
Including

64.0

76.2

12.2

6.38

33.93

7.00
Including

65.5

71.6

6.1

12.23

56.28

13.25
and

134.1

137.2

3.0

0.07

6.90

0.19
and

146.3

176.8

30.5

0.18

5.63

0.28
Including

169.2

173.7

4.6

0.56

11.97

0.78
TR26-40

0.0

7.6

7.6

0.11

4.54

0.19
and

15.2

19.8

4.6

0.09

1.83

0.13
and

33.5

93.0

59.4

0.18

12.38

0.40
Including

54.9

59.4

4.6

0.72

18.73

1.06
Including

61.0

65.5

4.6

0.14

26.23

0.61
Including

67.1

70.1

3.0

0.37

34.35

1.00
Including

83.8

86.9

3.0

0.16

24.50

0.61
TR26-41

0.0

4.6

4.6

0.26

12.13

0.48
Including

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.36

15.85

0.65
and

24.4

108.2

83.8

0.90

22.61

1.31

Working @ 35.7-37.2 m, 80.8-82.3 m, no sample
Including

42.7

50.3

7.6

6.97

75.42

8.34
Including

54.9

64.0

9.1

0.73

51.72

1.67
Including

71.6

74.7

3.0

2.87

53.20

3.84
Including

82.3

85.3

3.0

0.16

78.15

1.58
TR26-42

13.7

16.8

3.0

0.09

2.05

0.13
and

33.5

73.2

39.6

0.16

9.66

0.34
Including

35.1

38.1

3.0

1.29

43.65

2.08
and

120.4

129.5

9.1

0.09

2.03

0.12
TR26-43

0.0

18.3

18.3

0.15

3.82

0.22

No recovery 71.6-77.7 m
and

85.3

137.2

51.8

0.70

25.59

1.16

Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
Including

109.7

129.5

19.8

1.93

58.01

2.99

Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
and

158.5

161.5

3.0

0.04

5.80

0.14
and

193.5

202.7

9.1

0.35

5.30

0.45
TR26-44

10.7

33.5

22.9

0.79

8.25

0.94

Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample
Including

18.3

21.3

3.0

3.91

12.65

4.14
and

39.6

45.7

6.1

0.07

5.03

0.16
and

54.9

67.1

12.2

0.37

7.93

0.52
Including

54.9

57.9

3.0

1.20

3.05

1.26
and

77.7

129.5

51.8

0.55

5.61

0.65
Including

86.9

93.0

6.1

3.60

5.98

3.71
and

137.2

157.0

19.8

0.13

3.72

0.20
TR26-45

51.8

167.6

115.8

0.52

8.11

0.67

Interval ends at historic working @ 167.0-169.5 m (167.6-169.2 m no sample)
Including

61.0

67.1

6.1

0.64

6.13

0.75
Including

70.1

74.7

4.6

1.21

4.37

1.29
Including

82.3

94.5

12.2

1.49

7.95

1.63
Including

106.7

111.3

4.6

0.93

18.87

1.27
Including

121.9

128.0

6.1

0.34

21.73

0.74
Including

134.1

146.3

12.2

1.23

10.48

1.42
Including

147.8

150.9

3.0

1.57

7.30

1.70
TR26-46

42.7

89.9

47.2

0.42

13.19

0.66

Working @ 76.2-79.2 m
Including

45.7

53.3

7.6

1.54

32.72

2.14
Including

61.0

64.0

3.0

0.40

11.15

0.61
and

153.9

176.8

22.9

0.07

4.01

0.14

Working @ 161.5-167.6 m; Working @ 175.3-176.8 m
TR26-47

0.0

4.6

4.6

0.25

12.60

0.48
and

39.6

65.5

25.9

0.19

6.00

0.30
Including

47.2

50.3

3.0

0.61

4.60

0.69
and

71.6

126.5

54.9

0.09

5.76

0.19
and

132.6

153.9

21.3

0.16

8.33

0.31
TR26-48

0.0

24.4

24.4

0.76

14.59

1.02
Including

4.6

10.7

6.1

1.73

30.45

2.28
Including

12.2

19.8

7.6

0.78

12.46

1.01
and

36.6

62.5

25.9

0.13

3.93

0.20
Including

53.3

56.4

3.0

0.53

13.45

0.77
and

70.1

140.2

70.1

0.18

4.91

0.27

Working @ 106.7-109.7 m, no sample; No recovery 118.9-120.4 m
Including

82.3

86.9

4.6

0.50

9.33

0.67
Including

126.5

131.1

4.6

0.45

7.87

0.60
TR26-49

0.0

18.3

18.3

0.12

4.74

0.21
and

61.0

68.6

7.6

0.02

5.86

0.13
and

82.3

112.8

30.5

0.70

24.62

1.15
Including

82.3

94.5

12.2

1.37

49.35

2.26
TR26-50

30.5

68.6

38.1

0.26

12.55

0.48
Including

33.5

41.1

7.6

0.70

41.80

1.46
Including

44.2

47.2

3.0

0.85

9.65

1.03
and

85.3

96.0

10.7

0.03

4.97

0.12
TR26-51

0.0

4.6

4.6

0.25

7.67

0.39
and

12.2

19.8

7.6

1.84

35.64

2.49
Including

16.8

19.8

3.0

4.49

84.30

6.03
and

30.5

44.2

13.7

0.09

3.63

0.15
and

141.7

146.3

4.6

0.12

8.73

0.28
and

155.4

164.6

9.1

0.12

4.10

0.19
and

170.7

182.9

12.2

0.23

5.79

0.34
and

198.1

217.9

19.8

0.62

23.68

1.05
Including

201.2

205.7

4.6

2.31

75.83

3.69
TR26-52

0.0

12.2

12.2

0.18

6.05

0.29

North Extension Area
and

42.7

50.3

7.6

0.09

2.34

0.13
and

57.9

97.5

39.6

0.10

16.06

0.39
Including

74.7

79.2

4.6

0.09

42.57

0.86
Including

91.4

97.5

6.1

0.04

38.48

0.74
and

118.9

152.4

33.5

0.13

9.61

0.30

Working @ 127.4-129.5 m, no sample
Including

125.0

127.4

2.4

0.45

34.85

1.08
Including

129.5

132.6

3.0

0.23

29.65

0.76
TR26-53

0.0

19.8

19.8

0.17

7.52

0.31

North Extension Area
and

79.2

85.3

6.1

0.01

13.33

0.25
and

96.0

102.1

6.1

0.68

53.35

1.65
and

157.0

164.6

7.6

0.05

4.08

0.12
and

175.3

182.9

7.6

0.26

8.12

0.41
Including

178.3

181.4

3.0

0.58

11.70

0.79
Core
TC25-01

256.0

268.2

12.2

0.01

4.70

0.10

South AMT target
TC25-02

341.7

344.7

3.0

0.03

10.60

0.23

South AMT target
TC25-03

183.5

193.6

10.1

0.16

12.72

0.39

North CRD target
and

202.7

207.3

4.6

0.08

5.57

0.18
and

213.4

225.6

12.2

0.04

14.20

0.30
and

379.5

384.1

4.6

0.06

5.5

0.16

CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn
and

545.6

550.2

4.6

0.64

2.65

0.69

T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn
TC25-04

303.3

309.4

6.1

0.04

3.93

0.11

South AMT target
and

317.0

323.1

6.1

0.03

4.53

0.12
and

336.8

368.8

32.0

0.08

9.96

0.26

0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn
Including

338.3

341.3

3.0

0.53

35.50

1.18

0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn
and

393.2

399.3

6.1

0.09

8.25

0.24
and

495.3

498.3

3.0

0.13

8.55

0.29

Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole

UTM East

UTM North

Azimuth

Inclination

Total Depth (m)

TR26-54

589059

3508320

103

-53

170.7

TR26-55

588870

3508335

96

-60

201.2

TR26-56

588920

3508365

99

-60

170.7

TR26-57

589074

3508360

108

-50

182.9

TR26-58

588858

3508214

104

-65

213.4

TR26-59

588881

3508282

113

-66

202.7

TR26-60

588892

3508416

28

-60

182.9

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

  • Well located property on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power
  • Historic silver district*2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's
  • Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions
  • Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"
2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Curtis Ferron, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP of Technical Services, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Ferron has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director
Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: info@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-70.1-meters-of-0.80-g%2ft-aueq-0.49-g%2ft-au-and-16.85-g%2ft-ag-fro-1249273

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Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.