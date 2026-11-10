Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills 70.1 Meters of 0.80 g/t AuEq from Surface in TR26-54 at the Tombstone Project, Arizona

RC Drilling Returns Broad Gold-Silver Intervals in Seven Holes, Including 3.0 m of 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) in TR26-54

Drill holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 have encountered multiple mineralized zones including 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface in TR26-54, 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m in TR26-56, and 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m in TR26-60

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces the results from 7 drill holes (TR26-54 to TR26-60) from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. All seven holes were drilled in the North Extension zone, where drilling continues to intersect oxide gold-silver mineralization along strike. All intervals reported herein are downhole lengths, true widths are not known at this time.

TR26-54, a step-out to the east of TR26-43, intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m. TR26-60, a step-out to the west of TR26-52, intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m. Both step-outs intersected broad zones of gold-silver mineralization outside the area covered by previously reported holes, extending the known mineralization in the North Extension to the east and west.

TR26-54 is the most significant result: a 70.1 m interval starting at surface is consistent with the shallow, bulk-tonnage oxide target the Company is testing at Tombstone, and the 3.0 m interval of 8.44 g/t AuEq at 47.2 m shows that higher-grade zones occur within the broader mineralized envelope. The remaining five holes each intersected multiple mineralized zones, supporting the continuity of mineralization between earlier holes. The North Extension zone remains open to the east, west and north, and holes TR26-61 to TR26-75 have been drilled with results pending.

TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m, and TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "TR26-54 and TR26-60 were drilled as step-outs to the east and west of our previously reported holes, and both returned broad zones of oxide gold-silver mineralization. The North Extension is now mineralized across a wider footprint than we had tested before this program, and it remains open in three directions. With 15 additional holes drilled and results pending, we expect to have a much clearer picture of the scale of this zone by year-end."

Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:

Hole TR26-54 intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m and 4.6 m averaging 0.63 g/t Au and 18.80 g/t Ag (0.97 g/t AuEq) from 12.2 m. Three deeper zones were intersected between 115.8 and 152.4 m (see Table 1A). TR26-54 was drilled as a step-out to the east of TR26-43.

Hole TR26-55 intersected 15.2 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 6.95 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t AuEq) from 147.8 m, including 3.0 m averaging 0.71 g/t Au and 25.50 g/t Ag (1.18 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m, and 25.9 m averaging 0.17 g/t Au and 6.23 g/t Ag (0.28 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m (see Table 1A).

Hole TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.73 g/t Au and 33.64 g/t Ag (1.34 g/t AuEq) from 131.1 m and 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 117.3 to 123.4 m. An upper zone returned 45.7 m averaging 0.19 g/t Au and 7.35 g/t Ag (0.32 g/t AuEq) from surface.

Hole TR26-57 intersected 22.9 m averaging 0.23 g/t Au and 12.07 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) from 51.8 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 21.60 g/t Ag (0.75 g/t AuEq) from 53.3 m. A deeper zone returned 9.1 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 19.27 g/t Ag (0.62 g/t AuEq) from 158.5 m, including 4.6 m averaging 0.41 g/t Au and 31.70 g/t Ag (0.99 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m.

Hole TR26-58 intersected seven low-grade zones, the most significant being 16.8 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 6.21 g/t Ag (0.22 g/t AuEq) from 83.8 m and 24.4 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 4.86 g/t Ag (0.20 g/t AuEq) from surface (see Table 1A).

Hole TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.04 g/t Au and 73.95 g/t Ag (1.38 g/t AuEq) from 56.4 m.

Hole TR26-60 intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.39 g/t Au and 47.85 g/t Ag (1.26 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 103.6 to 106.1 m. A second zone returned 44.2 m averaging 0.12 g/t Au and 7.58 g/t Ag (0.26 g/t AuEq) from 120.4 m. TR26-60 was drilled as a step-out to the west of TR26-52.

Figure 1. Plan map of the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona, showing drill hole traces colored by gold equivalent grade (AuEq g/t). Holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 reported in this release are shown with red collars in the North Extension area.

Figure 2. Detailed plan map of the North Extension area showing holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 reported in this release (red collars), previously reported holes, and holes with results pending. Drill hole traces are colored by AuEq (g/t).

View drill sections here:

Section view - Holes TR26-54 & TR26-56

Section view - Hole TR26-55

Section view - Hole TR26-57

Section view - Hole TR26-58

Section view - Hole TR26-59

Section view - Hole TR26-60

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Comments TR26-54 0.0 70.1 70.1 0.49 16.85 0.80 North Extension Area Including 12.2 16.8 4.6 0.63 18.80 0.97 Including 30.5 36.6 6.1 0.40 19.35 0.75 Including 38.1 41.1 3.0 0.16 26.35 0.64 Including 47.2 50.3 3.0 6.85 87.70 8.44 Including 59.4 64.0 4.6 0.05 30.53 0.60 Including 65.5 68.6 3.0 0.03 46.75 0.88 and 115.8 121.9 6.1 0.03 6.58 0.15 and 132.6 137.2 4.6 0.05 8.70 0.21 and 144.8 152.4 7.6 0.08 7.74 0.22 TR26-55 3.0 12.2 9.1 0.12 4.85 0.21 North Extension Area and 27.4 39.6 12.2 0.03 18.40 0.36 and 57.9 61.0 3.0 0.05 4.35 0.13 and 76.2 79.2 3.0 0.08 3.40 0.14 and 86.9 112.8 25.9 0.17 6.23 0.28 and 118.9 121.9 3.0 0.06 9.60 0.24 and 147.8 163.1 15.2 0.18 6.95 0.31 Including 160.0 163.1 3.0 0.71 25.50 1.18 TR26-56 0.0 45.7 45.7 0.19 7.35 0.32 North Extension Area and 54.9 67.1 12.2 0.15 11.36 0.35 Including 54.9 57.9 3.0 0.26 18.85 0.61 and 79.2 166.1 86.9 0.27 12.97 0.51 Working @ 117.3-123.4 m, no sample Including 131.1 138.7 7.6 0.73 33.64 1.34 Including 141.7 149.4 7.6 0.86 38.62 1.56 Including 157.0 160.0 3.0 0.33 16.55 0.63 TR26-57 0.0 25.9 25.9 0.20 6.16 0.31 North Extension Area and 51.8 74.7 22.9 0.23 12.07 0.45 Including 53.3 59.4 6.1 0.36 21.60 0.75 and 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.05 5.33 0.14 and 108.2 120.4 12.2 0.11 15.94 0.40 Including 112.8 115.8 3.0 0.27 43.70 1.06 and 134.1 137.2 3.0 0.04 5.00 0.13 and 158.5 167.6 9.1 0.27 19.27 0.62 Including 160.0 164.6 4.6 0.41 31.70 0.99 TR26-58 0.0 24.4 24.4 0.11 4.86 0.20 North Extension Area and 30.5 36.6 6.1 0.07 4.40 0.15 and 56.4 68.6 12.2 0.07 2.11 0.11 and 83.8 100.6 16.8 0.11 6.21 0.22 and 140.2 153.9 13.7 0.08 1.37 0.10 and 166.1 190.5 24.4 0.10 2.41 0.14 and 198.1 210.3 12.2 0.06 1.98 0.10 TR26-59 0.0 10.7 10.7 0.13 9.36 0.30 North Extension Area and 21.3 76.2 54.9 0.20 11.08 0.40 Including 32.0 36.6 4.6 1.34 19.77 1.70 Including 56.4 59.4 3.0 0.04 73.95 1.38 and 82.3 102.1 19.8 0.05 4.68 0.14 and 115.8 126.5 10.7 0.09 2.67 0.14 TR26-60 0.0 9.1 9.1 0.11 5.08 0.20 North Extension Area and 15.2 36.6 21.3 0.14 7.46 0.27 and 45.7 57.9 12.2 0.14 4.11 0.22 and 64.0 108.2 44.2 0.24 16.54 0.54 Working @ 103.6-106.1 m, no sample Including 64.0 67.1 3.0 0.55 35.85 1.20 Including 86.9 89.9 3.0 0.39 47.85 1.26 Including 97.5 103.6 6.1 0.44 34.93 1.08 and 120.4 164.6 44.2 0.12 7.58 0.26 Including 125.0 128.0 3.0 0.44 17.95 0.77 Including 132.6 135.6 3.0 0.31 17.80 0.64 and 170.7 179.8 9.1 0.07 5.20 0.17

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

Note 2: Intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths. True widths are not known at this time.

2025-2026 Drill Program

The 116 RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.

The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Previously Reported Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au Eq (g/t) (1) Comments TR26-01 51.7 72.9 21.3 0.038 11.76 0.208 Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample 86.6 110.9 24.3 0.039 13.37 0.230 Last 4 samples in working, no recovery TR26-02 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.136 12.62 0.316 54.7 60.8 6.1 0.088 13.67 0.284 91.2 100.3 9.1 0.094 5.65 0.175 130.7 147.4 16.7 0.076 2.76 0.115 TR26-03 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.069 3.73 0.122 167.2 177.8 10.6 0.103 7.21 0.206 193.0 205.2 12.2 0.149 8.7 0.273 TR26-04 53.2 63.8 10.6 0.057 8.17 0.173 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.040 4.16 0.1 168.7 188.5 19.8 0.220 13.75 0.416 TR26-05 16.7 36.5 19.8 0.223 8.78 0.358 60.8 73.0 12.2 0.117 3.85 0.172 80.6 130.7 50.2 0.112 4.90 0.182 136.8 158.1 21.3 0.117 11.44 0.280 165.7 174.8 9.1 0.086 4.65 0.152 182.4 217.4 35.0 0.119 5.95 0.204 231.0 255.3 24.3 0.091 3.6 0.142 TD in minz TR26-06 31.9 47.1 15.2 0.124 4.06 0.182 62.3 69.9 7.6 0.223 11.66 0.390 88.2 120.1 31.9 0.159 3.86 0.214 130.7 158.1 27.4 0.057 29.22 0.474 202.2 261.5 59.3 0.104 4.96 0.175 TD in minz TR26-07 50.2 162.6 112.4 0.479 12.64 0.659 Working 59.3 to 62.3 m 173.2 185.4 12.2 0.127 8.11 0.243 221.9 238.6 16.7 0.049 7.49 0.156 TD in minz TR26-08 121.6 129.2 7.6 0.576 8.4 0.696 TR26-09 35.0 45.6 10.6 0.069 9.06 0.199 53.2 59.3 6.1 0.181 13.1 0.367 158.1 164.1 6.1 0.041 7.37 0.147 TR26-10 PC 112.5 118.6 6.1 0.162 9.15 0.293 TR26-11 100.3 200.6 100.3 0.173 11.46 0.337 TR26-12 100.3 149.0 48.6 0.172 18.04 0.430 TR26-13 18.2 27.4 9.1 0.056 8.27 0.174 63.8 68.8 4.6 0.132 3.33 0.180 85.1 91.2 6.1 0.039 5.00 0.110 194.5 200.6 6.1 0.062 4.275 0.123 TR26-14 0.0 10.6 10.6 0.195 13.00 0.381 39.5 147.4 107.9 0.618 24.80 0.972 176.3 225.0 48.6 0.091 8.11 0.206 234.1 243.2 9.1 0.121 10.67 0.267 TD in minz TR26-15 92.7 139.8 47.1 0.214 13.26 0.456 156.6 200.6 42.6 0.096 3.42 0.157 TD in minz TR26-16 57.9 147.8 89.8 0.223 10.96 0.423 164.6 179.8 15.24 0.069 5.68 0.157 195.0 198.1 3.1 0.077 5.7 0.181 TD in minz TR26-17 62.5 67.1 4.6 0.613 2.13 0.651 82.3 204.2 121.9 0.294 11.3 0.499 TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m Including 85.3 97.5 12.2 1.017 14.54 1.281 TR26-18 0.0 53.2 53.2 0.775 31.94 1.356 Including 25.8 44.1 18.2 1.909 79.07 3.346 79.0 100.3 21.3 0.132 4.41 0.212 111.0 164.2 53.2 0.084 6.246 0.198 TR26-19 13.7 80.6 66.9 1.050 23.21 1.472 Including 30.4 57.8 27.4 2.309 43.23 3.095 88.2 107.9 19.8 0.162 6.68 0.283 114.0 135.3 21.3 0.395 12.37 0.620 142.9 167.2 24.3 0.092 7.14 0.221 174.8 199.1 24.3 0.105 10.0 0.286 TD in minz TR26-20 51.8 73.1 21.3 0.08 9.04 0.24 Independence Mine Including 51.8 56.4 4.6 0.24 23.37 0.67 and 94.5 100.6 6.1 0.03 7.98 0.18 TR26-21 18.3 36.6 18.3 0.05 19.03 0.39 Independence Mine Including 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.06 58.60 1.13 TR26-22 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.09 4.23 0.17 Independence Mine and 44.2 48.8 4.6 0.08 4.67 0.16 TR26-23 16.8 39.7 22.9 0.13 13.04 0.37 Hard Up and 59.4 64.0 4.6 0.04 3.73 0.10 and 147.8 150.8 3.0 0.12 1.70 0.15 TR26-24 12.2 19.8 7.6 0.06 15.46 0.34 Hard Up and 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.07 6.12 0.18 and 242.3 257.5 15.2 0.04 7.86 0.18 and 275.8 278.8 3.0 0.16 1.85 0.19 TR26-25 No results with values of interest TR26-26 13.7 18.3 4.6 0.16 18.2 0.49 East side Grand Central Pit and 125.0 135.6 10.6 0.34 19.36 0.70 TR26-27 No results with values of interest TR26-28 155.4 190.5 35.1 0.04 5.33 0.13 East side Grand Central Pit and 199.6 219.4 19.8 0.20 20.28 0.57 Including 208.8 219.4 10.7 0.34 33.50 0.95 and 239.3 242.3 3.0 0.05 4.10 0.13 TR26-29 131.1 160.1 29.0 0.10 8.84 0.26 Eastern side of the Little Joe area Including 144.8 149.4 4.6 0.44 28.10 0.95 and 175.3 179.9 4.6 0.14 8.60 0.30 TR26-30 0.0 198.1 198.1 0.86 24.52 1.30 Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval Including 6.1 161.5 155.4 1.08 30.23 1.63 Including 24.4 41.2 16.8 1.51 58.04 2.56 Including 56.4 100.6 44.2 1.50 60.51 2.60 Including 121.9 128.0 6.1 9.54 35.03 10.18 TR26-31 21.3 32.0 10.7 0.39 2.73 0.44 and 65.5 129.5 64.0 0.42 13.54 0.67 Including 82.3 103.6 21.3 1.07 28.42 1.59 and 141.7 147.8 6.1 0.06 5.95 0.17 and 161.5 169.2 7.6 0.07 4.12 0.14 and 176.8 185.9 9.1 0.06 2.77 0.11 TR26-32 No results with values of interest TR26-33 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.19 11.76 0.41 North Extension Area and 24.4 30.5 6.1 0.10 1.18 0.12 and 39.6 42.7 3.0 0.04 4.55 0.12 and 70.1 77.7 7.6 0.30 8.88 0.46 and 85.3 99.1 13.7 1.50 23.56 1.93 Working @ 94.5-97.5 m Including 88.4 96.0 7.6 2.64 40.72 3.38 TR26-34 1.5 7.6 6.1 0.09 5.35 0.19 and 44.2 70.1 25.9 0.19 11.95 0.41 Including 59.4 68.6 9.1 0.49 20.05 0.85 and 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.04 5.67 0.14 Working @ 85.3-89.9 m and 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.07 10.50 0.26 and 135.6 146.3 10.7 0.08 5.37 0.17 TR26-35 62.5 77.7 15.2 0.07 6.57 0.19 and 83.8 106.7 22.9 0.12 10.61 0.31 Including 97.5 100.6 3.0 0.18 35.40 0.82 and 158.5 182.9 24.4 0.10 7.51 0.23 TR26-36 45.7 54.9 9.1 0.04 3.70 0.11 and 91.4 123.4 32.0 0.13 12.50 0.36 Including 102.1 106.7 4.6 0.55 26.37 1.03 and 134.1 138.7 4.6 0.03 11.33 0.24 TR26-37 16.8 22.9 6.1 0.13 3.43 0.19 Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample and 45.7 125.0 79.2 0.26 8.88 0.42 Including 85.3 88.4 3.0 0.86 22.70 1.27 Including 100.6 106.7 6.1 0.59 15.58 0.88 and 131.1 137.2 6.1 0.05 6.35 0.17 and 146.3 153.9 7.6 0.09 3.10 0.14 and 161.5 164.6 3.0 0.04 6.45 0.16 and 192.0 205.7 13.7 0.13 5.68 0.23 TR26-38 0.0 97.5 97.5 1.06 16.08 1.36 Including 68.6 86.9 18.3 4.60 52.49 5.55 Including 79.2 85.3 6.1 12.17 69.08 13.43 and 105.2 211.8 106.7 0.10 4.16 0.17 TR26-39 10.7 99.1 88.4 1.42 14.58 1.69 North Extension Area Including 27.4 33.5 6.1 1.55 4.53 1.63 Including 64.0 76.2 12.2 6.38 33.93 7.00 Including 65.5 71.6 6.1 12.23 56.28 13.25 and 134.1 137.2 3.0 0.07 6.90 0.19 and 146.3 176.8 30.5 0.18 5.63 0.28 Including 169.2 173.7 4.6 0.56 11.97 0.78 TR26-40 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.11 4.54 0.19 and 15.2 19.8 4.6 0.09 1.83 0.13 and 33.5 93.0 59.4 0.18 12.38 0.40 Including 54.9 59.4 4.6 0.72 18.73 1.06 Including 61.0 65.5 4.6 0.14 26.23 0.61 Including 67.1 70.1 3.0 0.37 34.35 1.00 Including 83.8 86.9 3.0 0.16 24.50 0.61 TR26-41 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.26 12.13 0.48 Including 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.36 15.85 0.65 and 24.4 108.2 83.8 0.90 22.61 1.31 Working @ 35.7-37.2 m, 80.8-82.3 m, no sample Including 42.7 50.3 7.6 6.97 75.42 8.34 Including 54.9 64.0 9.1 0.73 51.72 1.67 Including 71.6 74.7 3.0 2.87 53.20 3.84 Including 82.3 85.3 3.0 0.16 78.15 1.58 TR26-42 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.09 2.05 0.13 and 33.5 73.2 39.6 0.16 9.66 0.34 Including 35.1 38.1 3.0 1.29 43.65 2.08 and 120.4 129.5 9.1 0.09 2.03 0.12 TR26-43 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.15 3.82 0.22 No recovery 71.6-77.7 m and 85.3 137.2 51.8 0.70 25.59 1.16 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample Including 109.7 129.5 19.8 1.93 58.01 2.99 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample and 158.5 161.5 3.0 0.04 5.80 0.14 and 193.5 202.7 9.1 0.35 5.30 0.45 TR26-44 10.7 33.5 22.9 0.79 8.25 0.94 Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample Including 18.3 21.3 3.0 3.91 12.65 4.14 and 39.6 45.7 6.1 0.07 5.03 0.16 and 54.9 67.1 12.2 0.37 7.93 0.52 Including 54.9 57.9 3.0 1.20 3.05 1.26 and 77.7 129.5 51.8 0.55 5.61 0.65 Including 86.9 93.0 6.1 3.60 5.98 3.71 and 137.2 157.0 19.8 0.13 3.72 0.20 TR26-45 51.8 167.6 115.8 0.52 8.11 0.67 Interval ends at historic working @ 167.0-169.5 m (167.6-169.2 m no sample) Including 61.0 67.1 6.1 0.64 6.13 0.75 Including 70.1 74.7 4.6 1.21 4.37 1.29 Including 82.3 94.5 12.2 1.49 7.95 1.63 Including 106.7 111.3 4.6 0.93 18.87 1.27 Including 121.9 128.0 6.1 0.34 21.73 0.74 Including 134.1 146.3 12.2 1.23 10.48 1.42 Including 147.8 150.9 3.0 1.57 7.30 1.70 TR26-46 42.7 89.9 47.2 0.42 13.19 0.66 Working @ 76.2-79.2 m Including 45.7 53.3 7.6 1.54 32.72 2.14 Including 61.0 64.0 3.0 0.40 11.15 0.61 and 153.9 176.8 22.9 0.07 4.01 0.14 Working @ 161.5-167.6 m; Working @ 175.3-176.8 m TR26-47 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.25 12.60 0.48 and 39.6 65.5 25.9 0.19 6.00 0.30 Including 47.2 50.3 3.0 0.61 4.60 0.69 and 71.6 126.5 54.9 0.09 5.76 0.19 and 132.6 153.9 21.3 0.16 8.33 0.31 TR26-48 0.0 24.4 24.4 0.76 14.59 1.02 Including 4.6 10.7 6.1 1.73 30.45 2.28 Including 12.2 19.8 7.6 0.78 12.46 1.01 and 36.6 62.5 25.9 0.13 3.93 0.20 Including 53.3 56.4 3.0 0.53 13.45 0.77 and 70.1 140.2 70.1 0.18 4.91 0.27 Working @ 106.7-109.7 m, no sample; No recovery 118.9-120.4 m Including 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.50 9.33 0.67 Including 126.5 131.1 4.6 0.45 7.87 0.60 TR26-49 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.12 4.74 0.21 and 61.0 68.6 7.6 0.02 5.86 0.13 and 82.3 112.8 30.5 0.70 24.62 1.15 Including 82.3 94.5 12.2 1.37 49.35 2.26 TR26-50 30.5 68.6 38.1 0.26 12.55 0.48 Including 33.5 41.1 7.6 0.70 41.80 1.46 Including 44.2 47.2 3.0 0.85 9.65 1.03 and 85.3 96.0 10.7 0.03 4.97 0.12 TR26-51 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.25 7.67 0.39 and 12.2 19.8 7.6 1.84 35.64 2.49 Including 16.8 19.8 3.0 4.49 84.30 6.03 and 30.5 44.2 13.7 0.09 3.63 0.15 and 141.7 146.3 4.6 0.12 8.73 0.28 and 155.4 164.6 9.1 0.12 4.10 0.19 and 170.7 182.9 12.2 0.23 5.79 0.34 and 198.1 217.9 19.8 0.62 23.68 1.05 Including 201.2 205.7 4.6 2.31 75.83 3.69 TR26-52 0.0 12.2 12.2 0.18 6.05 0.29 North Extension Area and 42.7 50.3 7.6 0.09 2.34 0.13 and 57.9 97.5 39.6 0.10 16.06 0.39 Including 74.7 79.2 4.6 0.09 42.57 0.86 Including 91.4 97.5 6.1 0.04 38.48 0.74 and 118.9 152.4 33.5 0.13 9.61 0.30 Working @ 127.4-129.5 m, no sample Including 125.0 127.4 2.4 0.45 34.85 1.08 Including 129.5 132.6 3.0 0.23 29.65 0.76 TR26-53 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.17 7.52 0.31 North Extension Area and 79.2 85.3 6.1 0.01 13.33 0.25 and 96.0 102.1 6.1 0.68 53.35 1.65 and 157.0 164.6 7.6 0.05 4.08 0.12 and 175.3 182.9 7.6 0.26 8.12 0.41 Including 178.3 181.4 3.0 0.58 11.70 0.79 Core TC25-01 256.0 268.2 12.2 0.01 4.70 0.10 South AMT target TC25-02 341.7 344.7 3.0 0.03 10.60 0.23 South AMT target TC25-03 183.5 193.6 10.1 0.16 12.72 0.39 North CRD target and 202.7 207.3 4.6 0.08 5.57 0.18 and 213.4 225.6 12.2 0.04 14.20 0.30 and 379.5 384.1 4.6 0.06 5.5 0.16 CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn and 545.6 550.2 4.6 0.64 2.65 0.69 T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn TC25-04 303.3 309.4 6.1 0.04 3.93 0.11 South AMT target and 317.0 323.1 6.1 0.03 4.53 0.12 and 336.8 368.8 32.0 0.08 9.96 0.26 0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn Including 338.3 341.3 3.0 0.53 35.50 1.18 0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn and 393.2 399.3 6.1 0.09 8.25 0.24 and 495.3 498.3 3.0 0.13 8.55 0.29

Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole UTM East UTM North Azimuth Inclination Total Depth (m) TR26-54 589059 3508320 103 -53 170.7 TR26-55 588870 3508335 96 -60 201.2 TR26-56 588920 3508365 99 -60 170.7 TR26-57 589074 3508360 108 -50 182.9 TR26-58 588858 3508214 104 -65 213.4 TR26-59 588881 3508282 113 -66 202.7 TR26-60 588892 3508416 28 -60 182.9

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

Well located property on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power Historic silver district *2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"

2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Curtis Ferron, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP of Technical Services, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Ferron has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-70.1-meters-of-0.80-g%2ft-aueq-0.49-g%2ft-au-and-16.85-g%2ft-ag-fro-1249273