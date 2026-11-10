Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills 70.1 Meters of 0.80 g/t AuEq from Surface in TR26-54 at the Tombstone Project, Arizona

- RC Drilling Returns Broad Gold-Silver Intervals in Seven Holes, Including 3.0 m of 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) in TR26-54
- Drill holes TR26-54 to TR26-60 have encountered multiple mineralized zones including 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface in TR26-54, 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m in TR26-56, and 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m in TR26-60
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces the results from 7 drill holes (TR26-54 to TR26-60) from its reverse circulation ("RC") portion of the 2025-2026 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona. All seven holes were drilled in the North Extension zone, where drilling continues to intersect oxide gold-silver mineralization along strike. All intervals reported herein are downhole lengths, true widths are not known at this time.
TR26-54, a step-out to the east of TR26-43, intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m. TR26-60, a step-out to the west of TR26-52, intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m. Both step-outs intersected broad zones of gold-silver mineralization outside the area covered by previously reported holes, extending the known mineralization in the North Extension to the east and west.
TR26-54 is the most significant result: a 70.1 m interval starting at surface is consistent with the shallow, bulk-tonnage oxide target the Company is testing at Tombstone, and the 3.0 m interval of 8.44 g/t AuEq at 47.2 m shows that higher-grade zones occur within the broader mineralized envelope. The remaining five holes each intersected multiple mineralized zones, supporting the continuity of mineralization between earlier holes. The North Extension zone remains open to the east, west and north, and holes TR26-61 to TR26-75 have been drilled with results pending.
TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m, and TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m.
Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "TR26-54 and TR26-60 were drilled as step-outs to the east and west of our previously reported holes, and both returned broad zones of oxide gold-silver mineralization. The North Extension is now mineralized across a wider footprint than we had tested before this program, and it remains open in three directions. With 15 additional holes drilled and results pending, we expect to have a much clearer picture of the scale of this zone by year-end."
Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:
- Hole TR26-54 intersected 70.1 m averaging 0.49 g/t Au and 16.85 g/t Ag (0.80 g/t AuEq) from surface, including 3.0 m averaging 6.85 g/t Au and 87.70 g/t Ag (8.44 g/t AuEq) from 47.2 m and 4.6 m averaging 0.63 g/t Au and 18.80 g/t Ag (0.97 g/t AuEq) from 12.2 m. Three deeper zones were intersected between 115.8 and 152.4 m (see Table 1A). TR26-54 was drilled as a step-out to the east of TR26-43.
- Hole TR26-55 intersected 15.2 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 6.95 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t AuEq) from 147.8 m, including 3.0 m averaging 0.71 g/t Au and 25.50 g/t Ag (1.18 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m, and 25.9 m averaging 0.17 g/t Au and 6.23 g/t Ag (0.28 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m (see Table 1A).
- Hole TR26-56 intersected 86.9 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 12.97 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) from 79.2 m, including 7.6 m averaging 0.73 g/t Au and 33.64 g/t Ag (1.34 g/t AuEq) from 131.1 m and 7.6 m averaging 0.86 g/t Au and 38.62 g/t Ag (1.56 g/t AuEq) from 141.7 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 117.3 to 123.4 m. An upper zone returned 45.7 m averaging 0.19 g/t Au and 7.35 g/t Ag (0.32 g/t AuEq) from surface.
- Hole TR26-57 intersected 22.9 m averaging 0.23 g/t Au and 12.07 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) from 51.8 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 21.60 g/t Ag (0.75 g/t AuEq) from 53.3 m. A deeper zone returned 9.1 m averaging 0.27 g/t Au and 19.27 g/t Ag (0.62 g/t AuEq) from 158.5 m, including 4.6 m averaging 0.41 g/t Au and 31.70 g/t Ag (0.99 g/t AuEq) from 160.0 m.
- Hole TR26-58 intersected seven low-grade zones, the most significant being 16.8 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 6.21 g/t Ag (0.22 g/t AuEq) from 83.8 m and 24.4 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 4.86 g/t Ag (0.20 g/t AuEq) from surface (see Table 1A).
- Hole TR26-59 intersected 54.9 m averaging 0.20 g/t Au and 11.08 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 21.3 m, including 4.6 m averaging 1.34 g/t Au and 19.77 g/t Ag (1.70 g/t AuEq) from 32.0 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.04 g/t Au and 73.95 g/t Ag (1.38 g/t AuEq) from 56.4 m.
- Hole TR26-60 intersected 44.2 m averaging 0.24 g/t Au and 16.54 g/t Ag (0.54 g/t AuEq) from 64.0 m, including 6.1 m averaging 0.44 g/t Au and 34.93 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) from 97.5 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.39 g/t Au and 47.85 g/t Ag (1.26 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m. The interval includes an unsampled historic working from 103.6 to 106.1 m. A second zone returned 44.2 m averaging 0.12 g/t Au and 7.58 g/t Ag (0.26 g/t AuEq) from 120.4 m. TR26-60 was drilled as a step-out to the west of TR26-52.
View drill sections here:
Section view - Holes TR26-54 & TR26-56
Section view - Hole TR26-55
Section view - Hole TR26-57
Section view - Hole TR26-58
Section view - Hole TR26-59
Section view - Hole TR26-60
Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)*
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Comments
TR26-54
0.0
70.1
70.1
0.49
16.85
0.80
|North Extension Area
Including
12.2
16.8
4.6
0.63
18.80
0.97
Including
30.5
36.6
6.1
0.40
19.35
0.75
Including
38.1
41.1
3.0
0.16
26.35
0.64
Including
47.2
50.3
3.0
6.85
87.70
8.44
Including
59.4
64.0
4.6
0.05
30.53
0.60
Including
65.5
68.6
3.0
0.03
46.75
0.88
and
115.8
121.9
6.1
0.03
6.58
0.15
and
132.6
137.2
4.6
0.05
8.70
0.21
and
144.8
152.4
7.6
0.08
7.74
0.22
TR26-55
3.0
12.2
9.1
0.12
4.85
0.21
|North Extension Area
and
27.4
39.6
12.2
0.03
18.40
0.36
and
57.9
61.0
3.0
0.05
4.35
0.13
and
76.2
79.2
3.0
0.08
3.40
0.14
and
86.9
112.8
25.9
0.17
6.23
0.28
and
118.9
121.9
3.0
0.06
9.60
0.24
and
147.8
163.1
15.2
0.18
6.95
0.31
Including
160.0
163.1
3.0
0.71
25.50
1.18
TR26-56
0.0
45.7
45.7
0.19
7.35
0.32
|North Extension Area
and
54.9
67.1
12.2
0.15
11.36
0.35
Including
54.9
57.9
3.0
0.26
18.85
0.61
and
79.2
166.1
86.9
0.27
12.97
0.51
|Working @ 117.3-123.4 m, no sample
Including
131.1
138.7
7.6
0.73
33.64
1.34
Including
141.7
149.4
7.6
0.86
38.62
1.56
Including
157.0
160.0
3.0
0.33
16.55
0.63
TR26-57
0.0
25.9
25.9
0.20
6.16
0.31
|North Extension Area
and
51.8
74.7
22.9
0.23
12.07
0.45
Including
53.3
59.4
6.1
0.36
21.60
0.75
and
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.05
5.33
0.14
and
108.2
120.4
12.2
0.11
15.94
0.40
Including
112.8
115.8
3.0
0.27
43.70
1.06
and
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.04
5.00
0.13
and
158.5
167.6
9.1
0.27
19.27
0.62
Including
160.0
164.6
4.6
0.41
31.70
0.99
TR26-58
0.0
24.4
24.4
0.11
4.86
0.20
|North Extension Area
and
30.5
36.6
6.1
0.07
4.40
0.15
and
56.4
68.6
12.2
0.07
2.11
0.11
and
83.8
100.6
16.8
0.11
6.21
0.22
and
140.2
153.9
13.7
0.08
1.37
0.10
and
166.1
190.5
24.4
0.10
2.41
0.14
and
198.1
210.3
12.2
0.06
1.98
0.10
TR26-59
0.0
10.7
10.7
0.13
9.36
0.30
|North Extension Area
and
21.3
76.2
54.9
0.20
11.08
0.40
Including
32.0
36.6
4.6
1.34
19.77
1.70
Including
56.4
59.4
3.0
0.04
73.95
1.38
and
82.3
102.1
19.8
0.05
4.68
0.14
and
115.8
126.5
10.7
0.09
2.67
0.14
TR26-60
0.0
9.1
9.1
0.11
5.08
0.20
|North Extension Area
and
15.2
36.6
21.3
0.14
7.46
0.27
and
45.7
57.9
12.2
0.14
4.11
0.22
and
64.0
108.2
44.2
0.24
16.54
0.54
|Working @ 103.6-106.1 m, no sample
Including
64.0
67.1
3.0
0.55
35.85
1.20
Including
86.9
89.9
3.0
0.39
47.85
1.26
Including
97.5
103.6
6.1
0.44
34.93
1.08
and
120.4
164.6
44.2
0.12
7.58
0.26
Including
125.0
128.0
3.0
0.44
17.95
0.77
Including
132.6
135.6
3.0
0.31
17.80
0.64
and
170.7
179.8
9.1
0.07
5.20
0.17
Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.
Note 2: Intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths. True widths are not known at this time.
2025-2026 Drill Program
The 116 RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.
Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.
The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open at depth and the mineralized volume is expanding.
Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Previously Reported Results
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)*
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Au Eq (g/t) (1)
Comments
|TR26-01
51.7
72.9
21.3
0.038
11.76
0.208
|Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample
86.6
110.9
24.3
0.039
13.37
0.230
Last 4 samples in working, no recovery
|TR26-02
0.0
19.8
19.8
0.136
12.62
0.316
54.7
60.8
6.1
0.088
13.67
0.284
91.2
100.3
9.1
0.094
5.65
0.175
130.7
147.4
16.7
0.076
2.76
0.115
|TR26-03
147.4
161.1
13.7
0.069
3.73
0.122
167.2
177.8
10.6
0.103
7.21
0.206
193.0
205.2
12.2
0.149
8.7
0.273
|TR26-04
53.2
63.8
10.6
0.057
8.17
0.173
147.4
161.1
13.7
0.040
4.16
0.1
168.7
188.5
19.8
0.220
13.75
0.416
|TR26-05
16.7
36.5
19.8
0.223
8.78
0.358
60.8
73.0
12.2
0.117
3.85
0.172
80.6
130.7
50.2
0.112
4.90
0.182
136.8
158.1
21.3
0.117
11.44
0.280
165.7
174.8
9.1
0.086
4.65
0.152
182.4
217.4
35.0
0.119
5.95
0.204
231.0
255.3
24.3
0.091
3.6
0.142
|TD in minz
|TR26-06
31.9
47.1
15.2
0.124
4.06
0.182
62.3
69.9
7.6
0.223
11.66
0.390
88.2
120.1
31.9
0.159
3.86
0.214
130.7
158.1
27.4
0.057
29.22
0.474
202.2
261.5
59.3
0.104
4.96
0.175
|TD in minz
|TR26-07
50.2
162.6
112.4
0.479
12.64
0.659
|Working 59.3 to 62.3 m
173.2
185.4
12.2
0.127
8.11
0.243
221.9
238.6
16.7
0.049
7.49
0.156
|TD in minz
|TR26-08
121.6
129.2
7.6
0.576
8.4
0.696
|TR26-09
35.0
45.6
10.6
0.069
9.06
0.199
53.2
59.3
6.1
0.181
13.1
0.367
158.1
164.1
6.1
0.041
7.37
0.147
|TR26-10 PC
112.5
118.6
6.1
0.162
9.15
0.293
|TR26-11
100.3
200.6
100.3
0.173
11.46
0.337
|TR26-12
100.3
149.0
48.6
0.172
18.04
0.430
|TR26-13
18.2
27.4
9.1
0.056
8.27
0.174
63.8
68.8
4.6
0.132
3.33
0.180
85.1
91.2
6.1
0.039
5.00
0.110
194.5
200.6
6.1
0.062
4.275
0.123
|TR26-14
0.0
10.6
10.6
0.195
13.00
0.381
39.5
147.4
107.9
0.618
24.80
0.972
176.3
225.0
48.6
0.091
8.11
0.206
234.1
243.2
9.1
0.121
10.67
0.267
|TD in minz
|TR26-15
92.7
139.8
47.1
0.214
13.26
0.456
156.6
200.6
42.6
0.096
3.42
0.157
|TD in minz
|TR26-16
57.9
147.8
89.8
0.223
10.96
0.423
164.6
179.8
15.24
0.069
5.68
0.157
195.0
198.1
3.1
0.077
5.7
0.181
|TD in minz
|TR26-17
62.5
67.1
4.6
0.613
2.13
0.651
82.3
204.2
121.9
0.294
11.3
0.499
|TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m
|Including
85.3
97.5
12.2
1.017
14.54
1.281
|TR26-18
0.0
53.2
53.2
0.775
31.94
1.356
|Including
25.8
44.1
18.2
1.909
79.07
3.346
79.0
100.3
21.3
0.132
4.41
0.212
111.0
164.2
53.2
0.084
6.246
0.198
|TR26-19
13.7
80.6
66.9
1.050
23.21
1.472
|Including
30.4
57.8
27.4
2.309
43.23
3.095
88.2
107.9
19.8
0.162
6.68
0.283
114.0
135.3
21.3
0.395
12.37
0.620
142.9
167.2
24.3
0.092
7.14
0.221
174.8
199.1
24.3
0.105
10.0
0.286
|TD in minz
|TR26-20
51.8
73.1
21.3
0.08
9.04
0.24
|Independence Mine
|Including
51.8
56.4
4.6
0.24
23.37
0.67
|and
94.5
100.6
6.1
0.03
7.98
0.18
|TR26-21
18.3
36.6
18.3
0.05
19.03
0.39
|Independence Mine
|Including
19.8
24.4
4.6
0.06
58.60
1.13
|TR26-22
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.09
4.23
0.17
|Independence Mine
|and
44.2
48.8
4.6
0.08
4.67
0.16
|TR26-23
16.8
39.7
22.9
0.13
13.04
0.37
|Hard Up
|and
59.4
64.0
4.6
0.04
3.73
0.10
|and
147.8
150.8
3.0
0.12
1.70
0.15
|TR26-24
12.2
19.8
7.6
0.06
15.46
0.34
|Hard Up
|and
114.3
121.9
7.6
0.07
6.12
0.18
|and
242.3
257.5
15.2
0.04
7.86
0.18
|and
275.8
278.8
3.0
0.16
1.85
0.19
|TR26-25
|No results with values of interest
|TR26-26
13.7
18.3
4.6
0.16
18.2
0.49
|East side Grand Central Pit
|and
125.0
135.6
10.6
0.34
19.36
0.70
|TR26-27
|No results with values of interest
|TR26-28
155.4
190.5
35.1
0.04
5.33
0.13
|East side Grand Central Pit
|and
199.6
219.4
19.8
0.20
20.28
0.57
|Including
208.8
219.4
10.7
0.34
33.50
0.95
|and
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.05
4.10
0.13
|TR26-29
131.1
160.1
29.0
0.10
8.84
0.26
|Eastern side of the Little Joe area
|Including
144.8
149.4
4.6
0.44
28.10
0.95
|and
175.3
179.9
4.6
0.14
8.60
0.30
|TR26-30
0.0
198.1
198.1
0.86
24.52
1.30
|Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval
|Including
6.1
161.5
155.4
1.08
30.23
1.63
|Including
24.4
41.2
16.8
1.51
58.04
2.56
|Including
56.4
100.6
44.2
1.50
60.51
2.60
|Including
121.9
128.0
6.1
9.54
35.03
10.18
|TR26-31
21.3
32.0
10.7
0.39
2.73
0.44
|and
65.5
129.5
64.0
0.42
13.54
0.67
|Including
82.3
103.6
21.3
1.07
28.42
1.59
|and
141.7
147.8
6.1
0.06
5.95
0.17
|and
161.5
169.2
7.6
0.07
4.12
0.14
|and
176.8
185.9
9.1
0.06
2.77
0.11
|TR26-32
|No results with values of interest
|TR26-33
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.19
11.76
0.41
|North Extension Area
|and
24.4
30.5
6.1
0.10
1.18
0.12
|and
39.6
42.7
3.0
0.04
4.55
0.12
|and
70.1
77.7
7.6
0.30
8.88
0.46
|and
85.3
99.1
13.7
1.50
23.56
1.93
|Working @ 94.5-97.5 m
|Including
88.4
96.0
7.6
2.64
40.72
3.38
|TR26-34
1.5
7.6
6.1
0.09
5.35
0.19
|and
44.2
70.1
25.9
0.19
11.95
0.41
|Including
59.4
68.6
9.1
0.49
20.05
0.85
|and
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.04
5.67
0.14
|Working @ 85.3-89.9 m
|and
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.07
10.50
0.26
|and
135.6
146.3
10.7
0.08
5.37
0.17
|TR26-35
62.5
77.7
15.2
0.07
6.57
0.19
|and
83.8
106.7
22.9
0.12
10.61
0.31
|Including
97.5
100.6
3.0
0.18
35.40
0.82
|and
158.5
182.9
24.4
0.10
7.51
0.23
|TR26-36
45.7
54.9
9.1
0.04
3.70
0.11
|and
91.4
123.4
32.0
0.13
12.50
0.36
|Including
102.1
106.7
4.6
0.55
26.37
1.03
|and
134.1
138.7
4.6
0.03
11.33
0.24
|TR26-37
16.8
22.9
6.1
0.13
3.43
0.19
|Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample
|and
45.7
125.0
79.2
0.26
8.88
0.42
|Including
85.3
88.4
3.0
0.86
22.70
1.27
|Including
100.6
106.7
6.1
0.59
15.58
0.88
|and
131.1
137.2
6.1
0.05
6.35
0.17
|and
146.3
153.9
7.6
0.09
3.10
0.14
|and
161.5
164.6
3.0
0.04
6.45
0.16
|and
192.0
205.7
13.7
0.13
5.68
0.23
|TR26-38
0.0
97.5
97.5
1.06
16.08
1.36
|Including
68.6
86.9
18.3
4.60
52.49
5.55
|Including
79.2
85.3
6.1
12.17
69.08
13.43
|and
105.2
211.8
106.7
0.10
4.16
0.17
|TR26-39
10.7
99.1
88.4
1.42
14.58
1.69
|North Extension Area
|Including
27.4
33.5
6.1
1.55
4.53
1.63
|Including
64.0
76.2
12.2
6.38
33.93
7.00
|Including
65.5
71.6
6.1
12.23
56.28
13.25
|and
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.07
6.90
0.19
|and
146.3
176.8
30.5
0.18
5.63
0.28
|Including
169.2
173.7
4.6
0.56
11.97
0.78
|TR26-40
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.11
4.54
0.19
|and
15.2
19.8
4.6
0.09
1.83
0.13
|and
33.5
93.0
59.4
0.18
12.38
0.40
|Including
54.9
59.4
4.6
0.72
18.73
1.06
|Including
61.0
65.5
4.6
0.14
26.23
0.61
|Including
67.1
70.1
3.0
0.37
34.35
1.00
|Including
83.8
86.9
3.0
0.16
24.50
0.61
|TR26-41
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.26
12.13
0.48
|Including
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.36
15.85
0.65
|and
24.4
108.2
83.8
0.90
22.61
1.31
|Working @ 35.7-37.2 m, 80.8-82.3 m, no sample
|Including
42.7
50.3
7.6
6.97
75.42
8.34
|Including
54.9
64.0
9.1
0.73
51.72
1.67
|Including
71.6
74.7
3.0
2.87
53.20
3.84
|Including
82.3
85.3
3.0
0.16
78.15
1.58
|TR26-42
13.7
16.8
3.0
0.09
2.05
0.13
|and
33.5
73.2
39.6
0.16
9.66
0.34
|Including
35.1
38.1
3.0
1.29
43.65
2.08
|and
120.4
129.5
9.1
0.09
2.03
0.12
|TR26-43
0.0
18.3
18.3
0.15
3.82
0.22
|No recovery 71.6-77.7 m
|and
85.3
137.2
51.8
0.70
25.59
1.16
|Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
|Including
109.7
129.5
19.8
1.93
58.01
2.99
|Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
|and
158.5
161.5
3.0
0.04
5.80
0.14
|and
193.5
202.7
9.1
0.35
5.30
0.45
|TR26-44
10.7
33.5
22.9
0.79
8.25
0.94
|Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample
|Including
18.3
21.3
3.0
3.91
12.65
4.14
|and
39.6
45.7
6.1
0.07
5.03
0.16
|and
54.9
67.1
12.2
0.37
7.93
0.52
|Including
54.9
57.9
3.0
1.20
3.05
1.26
|and
77.7
129.5
51.8
0.55
5.61
0.65
|Including
86.9
93.0
6.1
3.60
5.98
3.71
|and
137.2
157.0
19.8
0.13
3.72
0.20
|TR26-45
51.8
167.6
115.8
0.52
8.11
0.67
|Interval ends at historic working @ 167.0-169.5 m (167.6-169.2 m no sample)
|Including
61.0
67.1
6.1
0.64
6.13
0.75
|Including
70.1
74.7
4.6
1.21
4.37
1.29
|Including
82.3
94.5
12.2
1.49
7.95
1.63
|Including
106.7
111.3
4.6
0.93
18.87
1.27
|Including
121.9
128.0
6.1
0.34
21.73
0.74
|Including
134.1
146.3
12.2
1.23
10.48
1.42
|Including
147.8
150.9
3.0
1.57
7.30
1.70
|TR26-46
42.7
89.9
47.2
0.42
13.19
0.66
|Working @ 76.2-79.2 m
|Including
45.7
53.3
7.6
1.54
32.72
2.14
|Including
61.0
64.0
3.0
0.40
11.15
0.61
|and
153.9
176.8
22.9
0.07
4.01
0.14
|Working @ 161.5-167.6 m; Working @ 175.3-176.8 m
|TR26-47
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.25
12.60
0.48
|and
39.6
65.5
25.9
0.19
6.00
0.30
|Including
47.2
50.3
3.0
0.61
4.60
0.69
|and
71.6
126.5
54.9
0.09
5.76
0.19
|and
132.6
153.9
21.3
0.16
8.33
0.31
|TR26-48
0.0
24.4
24.4
0.76
14.59
1.02
|Including
4.6
10.7
6.1
1.73
30.45
2.28
|Including
12.2
19.8
7.6
0.78
12.46
1.01
|and
36.6
62.5
25.9
0.13
3.93
0.20
|Including
53.3
56.4
3.0
0.53
13.45
0.77
|and
70.1
140.2
70.1
0.18
4.91
0.27
|Working @ 106.7-109.7 m, no sample; No recovery 118.9-120.4 m
|Including
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.50
9.33
0.67
|Including
126.5
131.1
4.6
0.45
7.87
0.60
|TR26-49
0.0
18.3
18.3
0.12
4.74
0.21
|and
61.0
68.6
7.6
0.02
5.86
0.13
|and
82.3
112.8
30.5
0.70
24.62
1.15
|Including
82.3
94.5
12.2
1.37
49.35
2.26
|TR26-50
30.5
68.6
38.1
0.26
12.55
0.48
|Including
33.5
41.1
7.6
0.70
41.80
1.46
|Including
44.2
47.2
3.0
0.85
9.65
1.03
|and
85.3
96.0
10.7
0.03
4.97
0.12
|TR26-51
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.25
7.67
0.39
|and
12.2
19.8
7.6
1.84
35.64
2.49
|Including
16.8
19.8
3.0
4.49
84.30
6.03
|and
30.5
44.2
13.7
0.09
3.63
0.15
|and
141.7
146.3
4.6
0.12
8.73
0.28
|and
155.4
164.6
9.1
0.12
4.10
0.19
|and
170.7
182.9
12.2
0.23
5.79
0.34
|and
198.1
217.9
19.8
0.62
23.68
1.05
|Including
201.2
205.7
4.6
2.31
75.83
3.69
|TR26-52
0.0
12.2
12.2
0.18
6.05
0.29
|North Extension Area
|and
42.7
50.3
7.6
0.09
2.34
0.13
|and
57.9
97.5
39.6
0.10
16.06
0.39
|Including
74.7
79.2
4.6
0.09
42.57
0.86
|Including
91.4
97.5
6.1
0.04
38.48
0.74
|and
118.9
152.4
33.5
0.13
9.61
0.30
|Working @ 127.4-129.5 m, no sample
|Including
125.0
127.4
2.4
0.45
34.85
1.08
|Including
129.5
132.6
3.0
0.23
29.65
0.76
|TR26-53
0.0
19.8
19.8
0.17
7.52
0.31
|North Extension Area
|and
79.2
85.3
6.1
0.01
13.33
0.25
|and
96.0
102.1
6.1
0.68
53.35
1.65
|and
157.0
164.6
7.6
0.05
4.08
0.12
|and
175.3
182.9
7.6
0.26
8.12
0.41
|Including
178.3
181.4
3.0
0.58
11.70
0.79
|Core
|TC25-01
256.0
268.2
12.2
0.01
4.70
0.10
|South AMT target
|TC25-02
341.7
344.7
3.0
0.03
10.60
0.23
|South AMT target
|TC25-03
183.5
193.6
10.1
0.16
12.72
0.39
|North CRD target
|and
202.7
207.3
4.6
0.08
5.57
0.18
|and
213.4
225.6
12.2
0.04
14.20
0.30
|and
379.5
384.1
4.6
0.06
5.5
0.16
|CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn
|and
545.6
550.2
4.6
0.64
2.65
0.69
|T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn
|TC25-04
303.3
309.4
6.1
0.04
3.93
0.11
|South AMT target
|and
317.0
323.1
6.1
0.03
4.53
0.12
|and
336.8
368.8
32.0
0.08
9.96
0.26
|0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn
|Including
338.3
341.3
3.0
0.53
35.50
1.18
|0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn
|and
393.2
399.3
6.1
0.09
8.25
0.24
|and
495.3
498.3
3.0
0.13
8.55
0.29
Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates
Drill Hole
UTM East
UTM North
Azimuth
Inclination
Total Depth (m)
TR26-54
589059
3508320
103
-53
170.7
TR26-55
588870
3508335
96
-60
201.2
TR26-56
588920
3508365
99
-60
170.7
TR26-57
589074
3508360
108
-50
182.9
TR26-58
588858
3508214
104
-65
213.4
TR26-59
588881
3508282
113
-66
202.7
TR26-60
588892
3508416
28
-60
182.9
The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.
Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results.
Tombstone Project Overview
Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.
The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.
The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.
The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.
Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.
Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.
Summary Tombstone Project Highlights
- Well located property on patented (46) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power
- Historic silver district*2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's
- Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions
- Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure
* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.
Noted References:
1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"
2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Curtis Ferron, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP of Technical Services, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Ferron has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.
"Simon Dyakowski"
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.
About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).
Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director
Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: info@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-70.1-meters-of-0.80-g%2ft-aueq-0.49-g%2ft-au-and-16.85-g%2ft-ag-fro-1249273