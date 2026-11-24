At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO of Aztec Minerals (TSXV: AZT, OTCQB: AZZTF), about the Tombstone gold-silver project in Arizona and the Cervantes gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Simon explains how Aztec is advancing Tombstone, an 85%-owned former open-pit heap leach mine on private land in Arizona, toward a maiden resource after about 35,000 m of drilling. The shallow oxide mineralization extends over a strike length of about 1.25 km, with high-grade step-outs to the north and west. Historical recoveries of about 75% for gold and 60% for silver are now being verified with new bottle roll tests. In Sonora, drill permitting is under way at the 100%-owned Cervantes gold oxide discovery. After a recent financing, Aztec is fully funded for 2027, with Alamos Gold as a strategic shareholder. AztecMinerals AZT Gold Silver Arizona Tombstone Cervantes SimonDyakowski CommodityTV Company overview: Aztec Minerals Corp. - http://aztecminerals.com/ ISIN: CA0548271000, WKN: A2DRF0, TSXV: AZT.V, Valor: 35752336 More videos about Aztec Minerals Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aztec-minerals-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/