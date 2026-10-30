Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Minerals Strengthens Technical Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces the strengthening of its technical management team with the appointment of Curtis Ferron, P.Geo., M.Sc., as Vice President, Technical Services, and the promotion of Ivan Valencia to Exploration Manager. Both appointments are effective November 1, 2026.

In his new role, Mr. Ferron will lead the Company's mineral resource estimation, economic studies and Phase 2 drill program design at the Tombstone Project in Arizona, as well as technical oversight of the Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico. He will also serve as the Company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 for the purposes of its technical disclosure, effective November 1, 2026. Mr. Valencia will report to Mr. Ferron on technical matters and will be responsible for the planning and execution of exploration programs at both projects.

Simon Dyakowski, President and CEO of Aztec, commented: "These appointments come at an important time for Aztec as we advance toward the maiden mineral resource estimate at Tombstone and plan our next phase of drilling. Curtis has worked closely with the Company for over a year and brings deep experience in resource estimation, geological modelling and technical reporting, which is exactly the skill set we need as Tombstone moves from discovery toward development. Ivan has been central to our exploration success at Tombstone and Cervantes since 2018, and his promotion recognizes the leadership he has shown on the ground. Together they give Aztec a strong, experienced technical team for the next stage of the Company's growth."

Curtis Ferron, P.Geo., M.Sc. - Vice President, Technical Services

Mr. Ferron is a Professional Geoscientist with nearly a decade of experience in mineral exploration and development, specializing in deposit discovery and delineation, geological modelling and mineral resource estimation. His work spans multiple commodities, including gold, copper, nickel-cobalt-PGE and polymetallic deposits across North and South America. Over the course of his career he has managed more than 300,000 metres of diamond drilling, contributed to two dozen technical reports and assessment filings, and guided multiple publicly listed companies from early-stage prospecting through to bankable feasibility studies. Mr. Ferron has consulted to Aztec on the Tombstone Project since 2025. He holds an M.Sc. in Earth Sciences from McMaster University, has co-authored three peer-reviewed publications, and is a registered P.Geo. and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

Ivan Valencia - Exploration Manager

Mr. Valencia is a senior exploration geologist with more than 19 years of professional experience in mineral exploration and mining projects in Mexico and the United States. Prior to joining Aztec, he worked with Grayd Resources Corp. at the La India Gold Project in Sonora (subsequently acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines) and with Alamos Gold at the Mulatos Gold Mine, developing extensive experience in geological mapping, drill program planning and supervision, geological interpretation, and the coordination of exploration teams and field activities. Since joining Aztec in 2018, Mr. Valencia has played a key role in the Company's exploration programs at Tombstone and Cervantes, including planning and supervising drilling campaigns, coordinating geological teams and interpreting exploration results. He completed his studies in Geology at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Technical Management Team Update

The Company also announces that David Heyl has stepped down from his position as Vice President, Exploration of Aztec, effective October 30, 2026. Aztec thanks Mr. Heyl for his contributions to the Company over his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Curtis Ferron, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, the timing and completion of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and any subsequent resource update, the timing and scope of the planned 2027 drill program, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-minerals-strengthens-technical-management-team-1244101