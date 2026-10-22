Financing intended to accelerate SpectraGuard commercialization, expand optical industry partnerships and support manufacturing growth



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Recent Highlights:

FDA Registration: Rise successfully completed FDA Class 1 Medical Device Classification and Registration for SpectraGuard.

Rise successfully completed FDA Class 1 Medical Device Classification and Registration for SpectraGuard. Two Optical Lab Partnerships: Established strategic partnerships with Sierra Optical Lab and Sportifeye Optics in the USA to produce and commercialize SpectraGuard treated lenses. Two production lines have now been installed and operationalized.

Established strategic partnerships with Sierra Optical Lab and Sportifeye Optics in the USA to produce and commercialize SpectraGuard treated lenses. Two production lines have now been installed and operationalized. First Clinical Channel Partnership: Signed first USA-based eye care professional partnership with LI Opticians to carry SpectraGuard. Sales to patients have commenced.

Signed first USA-based eye care professional partnership with LI Opticians to carry SpectraGuard. Sales to patients have commenced. Additional Exchange Listings: Following Rise's listing on the CSE in March 2026, the Company completed additional listings on the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Following Rise's listing on the CSE in March 2026, the Company completed additional listings on the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Growing Industry Awareness: Rise has exhibited at Vision Expo (North America's largest optical trade show) participated in InVision Magazine's MATCH event, joined the Vision Council (North America's leading optical trade association) and attended the Vision Council's Lab Leadership Forum.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 for a period of 24 months following the applicable closing date of the Offering.

The Company is targeting gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000, with a minimum aggregate financing amount of C$3,000,000 unless otherwise approved by the Company. The Company may accept subscriptions in whole or in part and may complete the Offering in one or more closings.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the commercialization and expansion of its proprietary SpectraGuard lens technology, including sales, marketing and commercial distribution initiatives; development, deployment and support of optical laboratory and lens manufacturing partnerships; potential optical laboratory acquisitions; expansion of manufacturing and nano-material production capabilities; and product development, regulatory compliance and general working capital. Actual allocation of proceeds will depend on the amount raised and the Company's operating requirements.

"This financing represents an important step in Rise Nano Optics' growth strategy as we transition from establishing our commercial foundation to expanding our market presence," said Inas Said, Chief Executive Officer of Rise Nano Optics. "With SpectraGuard now entering commercial distribution through our optical laboratory partners, our focus is on accelerating adoption, expanding production capabilities, and building the infrastructure needed to support long-term growth. The proceeds from this offering will provide additional resources to pursue these opportunities, including strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions, as we work to establish SpectraGuard as a differentiated lens technology in the global optical market."

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine, subject to approval by the Company's board of directors, compliance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, execution and acceptance of definitive subscription agreements, verification of investor eligibility, receipt of subscription funds and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed, in whole or in part.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to applicable prospectus and registration exemptions and will be available only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where the Offering may lawfully be made. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including any required Canadian hold period, U.S. securities-law restrictions and CSE requirements. The Company has not announced the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Members of the investment community interested in meeting with Rise during are encouraged to contact the Company's investor relations team at ir@risenanooptics.com.

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SpectraGuard technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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