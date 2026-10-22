

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.4014 against the U.S. dollar and a 7-month high of 1.5728 against the euro, from early lows of 1.4049 and 1.5791, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9825 from an early low of 0.9881.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.56 against the euro and 0.96 against the aussie.



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