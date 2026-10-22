KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the agreement to acquire the Explosion Protection and Static Control segments from HOERBIGER, a diversified technology company headquartered in Switzerland with operations worldwide. The acquisition comprises the majority of HOERBIGER's Safety Business Unit, namely IEP Technologies ("IEP") and Newson Gale, two established providers of industrial safety solutions.

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IEP Technologies is a provider of industrial explosion protection, providing engineered systems designed to prevent or mitigate explosions caused by combustible dust, vapors and sparks across a range of industries, including food, chemicals, wood processing and energy. Newson Gale provides static grounding and bonding solutions that help prevent explosions caused by electrostatic ignition. Together, the businesses have an established global presence. Following completion of the transaction, KKR sees significant opportunities to build on this foundation and support the company's next phase of growth.

KKR is investing in IEP and Newson Gale through its Global Impact Strategy, which is focused on identifying and investing behind opportunities where financial performance and societal impact are intrinsically aligned. IEP and Newson Gale's solutions help prevent and mitigate industrial explosion risks, protecting workers worldwide.

"IEP Technologies and Newson Gale provide essential safety solutions that help protect people, facilities and operations across a wide range of industries," said Kyle Matter, Managing Director and Head of North America Global Impact at KKR. "We have been impressed by the team's deep technical expertise and commitment to their customers and, following closing, see meaningful opportunities to build on this strong foundation through investment in new capabilities and expansion opportunities."

Randy Davis, Head of the Safety Business Unit of HOERBIGER, said, "Over the past years, we have built strong expertise, deep customer relationships and a solid platform for growth. We are convinced that, following completion of the transaction, IEP Technologies and Newson Gale will have additional opportunities and resources to further strengthen their expertise to develop their respective businesses."

Thorsten Kahlert, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of HOERBIGER, said, "This transaction marks an important step in the ongoing evolution of HOERBIGER's portfolio. We are proud of what the Safety team has achieved over the past decade. Following completion of the transaction, IEP Technologies and Newson Gale will be well positioned to accelerate their development. At the same time, the divestiture will enable HOERBIGER to focus even more closely on its core businesses and future growth opportunities."

KKR brings extensive experience investing in industrial businesses globally and supporting their operational and commercial development. Following closing, KKR also plans to support the implementation of a broad-based employee ownership program, giving all employees of IEP and Newson Gale the opportunity to participate in the companies' future growth.

Following the transaction, HOERBIGER will retain its Engine Generators segment, which provides explosion relief valves for engines and generators. The business will be integrated into HOERBIGER's Compression Division, reflecting its close alignment with the company's existing compression activities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About HOERBIGER

Founded in 1895 after Austrian engineer Hanns Hörbiger invented the steel plate valve, HOERBIGER has become a global, diversified technology company. Today, HOERBIGER employs more than 7,500 people at 150 locations in 40 countries and generates annual sales of about EUR 1.6 billion. The Compression, Automotive, Positioning and Rotary business areas offer customers performance-critical components, systems, and services. Key markets include the energy sector, automotive, mechanical engineering, and safety technology, as well as growth markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, automation, photonics, and satellite communications. The HOERBIGER Foundation, based in Zug, Switzerland, is the majority owner of HOERBIGER and stands for stability, independence, and a long-term business focus.

More information at: www.hoerbiger.com

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Contacts:

KKR

Sarah Moon

media@kkr.com

HOERBIGER Holding AG

Tobias Steger

+41 79 744 03 14

tobias.steger@hoerbiger.com