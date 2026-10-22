

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $224.671 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $259.268 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.910 billion from $3.719 billion last year.



Tractor Supply Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $224.671 Mln. vs. $259.268 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.910 Bln vs. $3.719 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.90 To $ 2.00 Full year revenue guidance: 2.5 % To 3.5 %



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